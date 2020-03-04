AUD/USD climbs to fresh session highs near 0.6630, eyes on US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • RBA's Debelle says they have capacity for one more rate cut.
  • Australian economy expanded by 2.2% annually in fourth quarter.
  • ADP Employment Change in US is expected to fall to 170K in February.

The AUD/USD pair gained traction during the Asian trading hours on the back of upbeat GDP data from Australia and the improving market sentiment. Although the pair staged a technical correction and dropped below the 0.66 handle in the European morning, it has started to edge higher in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was trading at a fresh daily high of 0.6627, adding 0.66% on a daily basis.

Australian Q4 GDP figures boost AUD

The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed that the economy grew by 2.2% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter following the 1.7% expansion recorded in the previous quarter and beat the market expectation of 1.9%.

Commenting on this data, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Debelle said the reading was in line with their view of a "gentle turning point" in the economy. Regarding the policy outlook, Debelle noted that the RBA has the capacity to reduce its policy rate one more time but the negative impact of this remark on the AUD was short-lived.

On the other hand, after falling sharply amid the Federal Reserve's 50 basis points rate cut on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is registering recovery gains ahead of key macroeconomic data releases. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.22% on the day at 97.36. The US economic docket will feature ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6625
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 0.6598
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6651
Daily SMA50 0.6782
Daily SMA100 0.6813
Daily SMA200 0.6838
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6646
Previous Daily Low 0.6509
Previous Weekly High 0.6628
Previous Weekly Low 0.6434
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6561
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6523
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6447
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6385
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.666
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6721
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6797

 

 

