AUD/USD climbs to fresh multi-month highs above 0.6970

  • Upbeat data from China helps AUD gather strength.
  • US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 97.
  • AUD/USD looks to post gains for fourth straight week.

The AUD/USD pair continued to push higher toward the critical 0.7000 handle on Friday supported by the broad-based USD weakness and the upbeat data from China. After touching its highest level since late July at 0.6977, the pair retreated slightly and was last seen trading at 0.6970, adding 0.37% on a daily basis.

Chinese economy shows signs of life

Earlier in the day, the data published by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Industrial Profits, which declined by 9.9% on a yearly basis in October, rebounded sharply and rose 5.4% in November to ease concerns over an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Commenting on that data, "with manufacturing PMI switching back to above 50 in November, industrial profits also showed strength in the manufacturing industry," said ING analysts. "Industrial profits grew by 5.4% year on year in November after a contraction of 9.9%YoY in October, marking the fastest growth in 2019 except in March."

On the other hand, the USD came under strong selling pressure on Friday to help the pair stretch higher. The US Dollar Index erased all the gains it registered last week and earlier this week and was last down 0.43% on the day at 97.14. The absence of significant macroeconomic drivers on Friday suggests that year-end flows and thin liquidity are causing the USD to underperform.

With today's upsurge, the pair remains on track to post weekly gains for the fourth straight week.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6972
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 0.6948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6868
Daily SMA50 0.685
Daily SMA100 0.6814
Daily SMA200 0.6902
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.695
Previous Daily Low 0.6913
Previous Weekly High 0.6908
Previous Weekly Low 0.6838
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6936
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6927
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6924
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6887
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6961
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6974
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6998

 

 

