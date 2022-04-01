- AUD/USD regained positive traction on Friday amid a generally positive risk tone.
- Some follow-through USD buying should cap the upside ahead of the US jobs data.
- The uncertainty over Ukraine might further hold back bulls from placing fresh bets.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 0.7515-0.7520 region.
The pair attracted fresh buying on the last day of the week and reversed the overnight modest losses amid a positive risk tone, which tends to benefit the perceived riskier aussie. Despite a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war boosted investors' confidence ahead of the resumption of talks on Friday.
The market sentiment, however, remains fragile amid the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In fact, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing powerful strikes in the besieged Mariupol. This, along with hawkish Fed expectations, underpinned the US dollar and should cap gains for the AUD/USD pair.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed would hike interest rates by 100 bps over the next two meetings to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was evident from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which assisted the buck to capitalize on the overnight recovery move from a nearly two-week low. The USD bulls, however, seemed reluctant ahead of the US monthly jobs data.
The popularly known NFP report, scheduled for release during the early North American session, will influence market expectations about the Fed's next policy move. Apart from this, fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga should drive the USD demand. This, in turn, should provide a fresh impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
From a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has been oscillating in a familiar range over the past one week or so. This comes on the back of the recent rally from sub-0.7000 levels, or the YTD low and could be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase. That said, it will be prudent to wait for sustained breakout through the said trading band before positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7518
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.7484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7389
|Daily SMA50
|0.7254
|Daily SMA100
|0.7225
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7527
|Previous Daily Low
|0.747
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7491
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7505
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.746
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7436
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7403
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7518
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7575
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
