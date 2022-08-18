AUD/USD stages a bounce from over a one-week low touched earlier this Thursday.

An unexpected drop in Australian unemployment offers some support to the aussie.

A modest USD pullback further provides a lift amid a goodish recovery in risk sentiment.

The AUD/USD pair reverses an intraday dip to sub-0.6900 levels and stages a bounce. The pair prolongs its recovery move through the first half of the European session and touches a fresh daily high, around the 0.6970 region in the last hour.

The Australian dollar draws strength from an unexpected fall in the domestic unemployment rate to a 48-year low of 3.4% in July. Apart from this, a positive turnaround in global risk sentiment triggers a modest US dollar pullback from a fresh monthly high and benefits the risk-sensitive aussie. That said, any meaningful positive move still seems elusive, warranting caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for any further gains.

The surprise downtick in the Australian jobless rate was accompanied by a decline in the participation rate. The data was not all good: the economy shed 40.9K jobs during the reported month, missing expectations for an addition of 25K by a big margin. This comes on the back of softer wage growth data on Wednesday, which could force the Reserve Bank of Australia to be more flexible in its policy tightening cycle and eventually act as a headwind for the aussie.

Meanwhile, growing worries about a global economic downturn should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets, that might further support the Australian currency. Furthermore, expectations that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying. The bets were reaffirmed by the minutes of the July 26-27 FOMC meeting, which indicated that policymakers would not consider putting the brakes on interest rate hikes until inflation comes down substantially.

The chart of the pair looks balanced. After several days of losses and red candles price has come to rest on the 50-day SMA, a key defensive level where buyers, even if many are only day traders looking to play the bounce, are sure to come in in force. This may provide some short-term ballast to the pair and slow down any further declines, however, the overall technical tenor of the chart remains rather bearish-looking, and more losses may await attendent on a clear break-and-close below the 50 DMA.

The hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which further favor the USD bulls and act as a downer for AUD/USD. This suggests that the path of least resistance may well be to the downside and any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claim and Existing Home Sales data.

Technical levels to watch