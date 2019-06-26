AUD/USD climbs to fresh 2-week tops, bulls likely to aim towards 0.70 handle

- The pair regains traction despite a follow-through USD recovery on Wednesday.
- Further gains are likely to remain limited ahead of Trump-Xi meeting this week.
- Wednesday’s release of US durable goods orders eyed for some short-term impetus.
The AUD/USD pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and jumped to two-week tops, around the 0.6980 region in the last hour.
After yesterday's good two-way price moves and an early tick lower to mid-0.6900s, the pair managed to regain positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and seemed rather unaffected by a follow-through uptick in the US Dollar.
It is worth recalling that the greenback staged a goodish bounce on Tuesday in reaction to not so dovish comments by St Louis Fed President James Bullard, dismissing a 50bps rate cut, and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, saying that it is important not to overreact to any individual data point.
Meanwhile, the positive momentum seemed to lack any obvious fundamental catalyst and hence, runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly as traders are more likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the crucial G20 meeting later this week.
The US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit to discuss trade-related issues, which might play an important role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the move or loses traction at higher levels as traders now look forward to Wednesday's US economic docket - featuring the release of durable goods orders data, due later during the early North-American session for some short-term impetus.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6935
|Daily SMA50
|0.697
|Daily SMA100
|0.7039
|Daily SMA200
|0.7106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6979
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6942
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6956
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6965
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating its losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message and chancing for a sharp rate cut of 50bp in July have dropped.
GBP/USD on the back foot after Johnson's Brexit commitment
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, losing some ground. Leading Conservative contender Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die." BOE Governor Carney speaks later.
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold: 100-HMA triggers the U-turn towards $1421?
Gold is on a run towards near-term horizontal-resistance following its U-turn from the 100-hour moving average (HMA) ticks it up to $1407.80 ahead of the European open on Wednesday.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Recovery but where is the trend?
The US Census Bureau will release its report on Manufacturers New Orders for Durable Goods in May on Wednesday June 26th at 8:30 am EDT, 12:30 pm GMT