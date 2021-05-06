AUD/USD climbs to daily highs above 0.7760 as USD selloff continues

- AUD/USD remains on track to close second straight day in the positive territory.
- US Dollar Index slumps below 91.00 during the American session.
- Focus shifts to April Nonfarm Payrolls data from US.
After falling toward 0.7700 during the Asian trading hours, the AUD/USD pair reversed its direction and moved into the positive territory in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.22% on a daily basis at 0.7764.
USD selloff picks up steam
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Department of Labor revealed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 92,000 to 498,000. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 540,000 but failed to trigger a significant market reaction with investors shifting their focus to Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
Amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers, the greenback struggled to find demand and the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 91.00 on Thursday, allowing AUD/USD to stay in the positive territory.
Although Wall Street's main indexes trade near Wednesday's closing levels to reflect a cautious market mood, the USD remains on the back foot. A modest decline seen in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield seems to be weighing on the currency. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.38% at 90.91.
During the Asian session on Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release its Monetary Policy Statement. The AiG Performance of Services Index will be featured in the Australian economic docket as well.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7724
|Daily SMA50
|0.7709
|Daily SMA100
|0.7709
|Daily SMA200
|0.7473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7755
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7704
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7819
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7696
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains in the 1.2050 region after better-than-anticipated US employment-related data. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 498K in the week ended April 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
Breaking: Gold surges above $1,800, highest since February
Gold has extended its gains and has finally broken above the psychological barrier of $1,800. XAU/USD bulls had previously been rejected at this level.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.