AUD/USD climbs to 3-day tops, 0.70 mark back on sight amid notable USD weakness

By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD added to the overnight losses amid a follow-through slide in the US bond yields.
  • Mixed Chinese inflation figures did little to influence or hinder the ongoing momentum.
  • The focus now shifts to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later this Thursday.

The AUD/USD pair gained some positive traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday and built on the previous session's solid rebound from 2-1/2 week lows.

The US Dollar witnessed some heavy selling on Wednesday in reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared statement for the semi-annual Congressional testimony and was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday turnaround from the vicinity of 0.6900 handle.

Apart from Powell's dovish sounding remarks, the pair got an additional boost after the June FOMC meeting minutes showed revealed that many policymakers judged additional monetary stimulus would be needed soon and revived hopes for an aggressive rate cut.

The USD bearish pressure remained unabated amid a follow-through slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped offset Thursday's mixed Chinese inflation figures and remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding the China-proxy Australian Dollar.

However, in absence of any progress in the US-China trade talks, it remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive movement as the focus now shifts to the latest US consumer inflation figures and the second day of Powell's testimony.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6974
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 0.6961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6952
Daily SMA50 0.6949
Daily SMA100 0.7025
Daily SMA200 0.7093
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6978
Previous Daily Low 0.6909
Previous Weekly High 0.7049
Previous Weekly Low 0.6955
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6936
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6921
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.699
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7018
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7058

 

 

