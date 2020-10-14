AUD/USD climbs higher toward 0.7200 as USD struggles to find demand

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is staging a rebound following Tuesday's drop.
  • US Dollar Index goes into consolidation near 93.50. 
  • Focus shifts to labour market report from Australia.

The AUD/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the negative territory and staged a technical rebound on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 0.7172.

The data from Australia showed that the Westpac Consumer Confidence in October declined to 11.9% from 18% in September. However, this reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 9.9% and helped the AUD stay resilient against its rivals.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gained 0.53% boosted by safe-haven flows on Tuesday, is staying in a consolidation phase near 93.50, allowing AUD/USD to stay in the positive territory.

Eyes on Australian jobs report

Later in the day, the Producer Price Index (PPI) will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. More importantly, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its labour market report in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday.

Investors expect the Employment Change to arrive at -35K in September and see the Unemployment Rate rising from 6.8% to 7.1%. A weaker-than-expected jobs report could weigh on the AUD is it would likely cause investors to start pricing a dovish shift in the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy outlook.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7174
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7168
Daily SMA50 0.721
Daily SMA100 0.7083
Daily SMA200 0.6786
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7219
Previous Daily Low 0.715
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7133
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7107
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7064
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7203
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7245
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on reports that the UK will continue its efforts to reach a trade deal with the EU beyond the Oct. 15 deadline. All eyes on the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of speeches by ECB policymakers. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts the dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressure.

EUR/USD News

Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops

Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops

Gold recovered around $15 from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the $1900 mark.

Gold News

Crypto bull run seems imminent

Crypto bull run seems imminent

The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800. 

Read more

WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD

WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD

WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures