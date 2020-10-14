AUD/USD climbs higher toward 0.7200 as USD struggles to find demand

- AUD/USD is staging a rebound following Tuesday's drop.
- US Dollar Index goes into consolidation near 93.50.
- Focus shifts to labour market report from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the negative territory and staged a technical rebound on Wednesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on a daily basis at 0.7172.
The data from Australia showed that the Westpac Consumer Confidence in October declined to 11.9% from 18% in September. However, this reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 9.9% and helped the AUD stay resilient against its rivals.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which gained 0.53% boosted by safe-haven flows on Tuesday, is staying in a consolidation phase near 93.50, allowing AUD/USD to stay in the positive territory.
Eyes on Australian jobs report
Later in the day, the Producer Price Index (PPI) will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. More importantly, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release its labour market report in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Thursday.
Investors expect the Employment Change to arrive at -35K in September and see the Unemployment Rate rising from 6.8% to 7.1%. A weaker-than-expected jobs report could weigh on the AUD is it would likely cause investors to start pricing a dovish shift in the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy outlook.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7174
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.716
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.721
|Daily SMA100
|0.7083
|Daily SMA200
|0.6786
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7219
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7414
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
