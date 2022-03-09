AUD/USD climbs further beyond 0.7300, fresh daily high amid risk-on impulse/weaker USD

- AUD/USD caught fresh bids on Wednesday and reversed a major part of the overnight losses.
- A positive risk tone, hawkish remarks by RBA’s Lowe benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- The Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears should underpin the safe-haven USD and cap the upside.
The AUD/USD pair continued gaining traction through the early part of the European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around the 0.7310-0.7315 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the AUD/USD pair to attract fresh buying on Wednesday and reverse a major part of the previous day's losses. The Australian dollar drew some support from comments by the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe, saying that an increase in the cash rate from its record low is plausible this year. Apart from this, a generally positive tone in the equity markets benefitted the perceived riskier aussie amid modest US dollar weakness.
Old headlines that Ukraine is not insisting to join NATO, along with the announcement of a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday eased market jitters. This, in turn, led to a goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment and drove flows away from traditional safe-haven assets, including the greenback. That said, the possibility of a further escalation in the tensions between Russian and Western powers should cap the optimistic move, at least for now.
In the latest developments, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports. Moreover, Britain announced that it would phase out the import of Russian oil by the end of 2022. The Russian foreign ministry reportedly said on Wednesday that the response to the Western sanctions will be sensitive and precise. This comes on the back of worries about the rapidly deteriorating global economic outlook, which should act as a tailwind for the buck.
Nevertheless, the AUD/USD pair, for now, seems to have snapped two successive days of the losing streak and stalled this week's sharp retracement slide from over a four-month high. Traders now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of JOLTS Job Openings. The focus, however, will remain on developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|0.727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7224
|Daily SMA50
|0.7193
|Daily SMA100
|0.7233
|Daily SMA200
|0.732
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7348
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7381
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7435
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0950 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3150 amid improved sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3150, moving away from the YTD low. A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD while extending some support to the pair. Stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis should limit the USD correction and cap cable's upside.
Gold bulls have the upper hand amid Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears
The worsening situation in Ukraine, stagflation fears should limit any meaningful corrective slide. Softer USD/US bond yields should further lend some support to the dollar-denominated metal.
Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many.