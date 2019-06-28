AUD/USD climbs further beyond 0.70 handle, closer to monthly tops

- US-China trade optimism continues to underpin the China-proxy Aussie.
- The USD does little to influence the price action or hinder the up-move.
- Traders now eye US data for some impetus ahead of Trump-Xi meeting.
The AUD/USD pair built on the overnight move beyond the key 0.70 psychological mark and inched back closer to monthly tops on the last trading day of the week.
The recent optimism over a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade disputes had been one of the key factors underpinning demand for the China-proxy Australian Dollar and behind the pair's strong recovery move from multi-month lows.
Market participants keenly await the outcome from the US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday, at the sidelines of G20 meeting in Japan, which might help determine the pair's near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar traded flat - despite the previous session's mostly in line final Q1 GDP report, and did little to influence the pair's momentum during the Asian session on Friday, with bulls now eyeing to test monthly high, around the 0.7020 region.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the releases of Core PCE price index, personal income and spending data for May, Chicago PMI and revised UoM Consumer Sentiment index, will now be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7014
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6943
|Daily SMA50
|0.6964
|Daily SMA100
|0.7037
|Daily SMA200
|0.7104
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.701
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6983
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6938
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6831
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6974
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7045
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
