AUD/USD climbs firmly above 0.6300 as DXY surrenders recovery, Aussie job data eyed

- AUD/USD has soared to near 0.6320 as the risk-on impulse has strengthened further.
- The DXY has surrendered the cushion of 112.00 and is exposed to further weakness.
- Risks from global and domestic demand were responsible for a less-hawkish RBA policy.
The AUD/USD pair has sensed a fresh buying interest from around 0.6280 and has reclaimed the round-level resistance of 0.6300 firmly. The aussie bulls have been underpinned amid a short-lived pullback in the US dollar index (DXY). The pullback move in the DXY terminated around 112.25 and the asset revisited below the round-level cushion of 112.00.
The risk-on profile has strengthened as investors have shrugged off pessimism. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have accelerated significantly.
In early Tokyo, the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes brought a slight fall in the asset. The minutes clarify that the central bank trimmed the pace of the rate hike to 25 basis points (bps) to safeguard the economy from shocks of domestic and global subdued demand. Also, the central bank has already pushed interest rates firmly in a short period of time.
On economic prospects, RBA policymakers stated that headline inflation has shown exhaustion signals due to a fall in oil prices while the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is still solid due to escalating prices for services. The administration has achieved a jobless rate of 3.5%, the lowest in the past 50 years.
Meanwhile, hawkish commentary from Michele Bullock, who is the Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the RBA, has spoken today and said the central bank is looking to raise interest rates further over the coming months, adding the bank can achieve a similar rise in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes.
This week, the Australian employment data will hog the limelight. As per the preliminary estimates, the Employment Change will drop to 25k vs. the prior release of 33.5k. While the Unemployment Rate will remain steady at 3.5%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6313
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6436
|Daily SMA50
|0.67
|Daily SMA100
|0.6825
|Daily SMA200
|0.7028
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6312
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6197
|Previous Weekly High
|0.638
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.617
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6268
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6335
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.645
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD buyers attack 1.1400 on chatters about UK politics, BOE’s QT
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high above 1.1400 heading into early European trading. The pair takes clues from the market’s latest concerns surrounding the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move, as well as the UK’s haywire political conditions.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
EUR/USD: Neutral triangle advocates more consolidation ahead
The EUR/USD pair has dropped marginally after printing a day’s high at 0.9853 in the Tokyo session. After a juggernaut rally, the shared currency bulls are facing a corrective move as the US dollar index (DXY) has attempted a rebound move.
Gold faces barricades above $1,650 as DXY rebounds, recession fears loom
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the immediate hurdle of $1,650.00 in the Tokyo session. The DXY has picked bids around 112.00 after remaining in the grip of bears.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.