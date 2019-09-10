AUD/USD climbs back closer to multi-week tops, around 0.6870 region

  • Softer Chinese PPI/Aussie data-led early downtick turns out to be short-lived.
  • A subdued USD price action/US-China trade optimism helped regain traction.
  • The near-term set-up might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.

The AUD/USD pair quickly reversed an early dip to mid-0.6800s and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, closer to six-week tops set on Monday.
 
The pair witnessed a modest pullback during the Asian session on Tuesday following the release of a dismal producer price index (PPI) from China, which fell 0.8% in August from a year earlier and marked its worst year-on-year contraction in three-years.

US-China trade optimism attracts some dip-buying interest

The downbeat PPI print overshadowed slightly better-than-expected Chinese consumer price index, which coupled with a further deterioration in the Australian business conditions index exerted some pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
 
The National Bank of Australia's (NAB) business confidence index fell to 1 in August from the previous reading of 4, indicating that RBA rate cuts have failed to lift the sentiment and raising prospects for more aggressive easing in the near future.
 
However, a subdued US Dollar demand, which failed to extract any support from a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, coupled with the latest US-China trade optimism helped limit the downside, at least for the time being.
 
From a technical perspective, the pair is now looking to find acceptance above 50-day SMA, which should pave the way for further recovery from multi-year lows amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6866
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 0.6863
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6773
Daily SMA50 0.6864
Daily SMA100 0.6911
Daily SMA200 0.7021
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6876
Previous Daily Low 0.6837
Previous Weekly High 0.6862
Previous Weekly Low 0.6687
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6861
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6841
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6802
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.688
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6919

 

 

