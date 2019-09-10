AUD/USD climbs back closer to multi-week tops, around 0.6870 region

- Softer Chinese PPI/Aussie data-led early downtick turns out to be short-lived.
- A subdued USD price action/US-China trade optimism helped regain traction.
- The near-term set-up might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
The AUD/USD pair quickly reversed an early dip to mid-0.6800s and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, closer to six-week tops set on Monday.
The pair witnessed a modest pullback during the Asian session on Tuesday following the release of a dismal producer price index (PPI) from China, which fell 0.8% in August from a year earlier and marked its worst year-on-year contraction in three-years.
US-China trade optimism attracts some dip-buying interest
The downbeat PPI print overshadowed slightly better-than-expected Chinese consumer price index, which coupled with a further deterioration in the Australian business conditions index exerted some pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
The National Bank of Australia's (NAB) business confidence index fell to 1 in August from the previous reading of 4, indicating that RBA rate cuts have failed to lift the sentiment and raising prospects for more aggressive easing in the near future.
However, a subdued US Dollar demand, which failed to extract any support from a follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, coupled with the latest US-China trade optimism helped limit the downside, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the pair is now looking to find acceptance above 50-day SMA, which should pave the way for further recovery from multi-year lows amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6866
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6863
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6773
|Daily SMA50
|0.6864
|Daily SMA100
|0.6911
|Daily SMA200
|0.7021
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6876
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6837
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6862
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6687
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6861
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6919
