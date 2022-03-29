- AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Better-than-expected Australian data, a positive risk tone benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should limit any meaningful USD losses and cap the upside for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to a fresh daily high during the early European session and is now looking to build on the momentum further beyond the 0.7500 round-figure mark.
Following an early dip to the 0.7475 region, the AUD/USD pair attracted some buying on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from the YTD peak. The Australian dollar drew some support from better-than-expected domestic Retail Sales data, which showed a 1.8% growth as against consensus estimates pointing to a 1% rise.
On the other hand, a generally positive risk tone undermined the safe-haven US dollar and also extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. That said, expectations that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation should act as a tailwind for the buck. This, in turn, might cap any further gains for the AUD/USD pair.
In fact, the markets have been pricing in a 50 bps Fed rate hike move at the next two meetings. This was reinforced by the recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields, which pushed the 10-year note beyond the 2.5%, or a nearly three-year high on Monday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of JOLTS Job Openings and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which will influence the risk sentiment and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7509
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.749
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7358
|Daily SMA50
|0.7237
|Daily SMA100
|0.7219
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7541
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7512
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7381
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7574
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, awaits Ukraine peace talk news
EUR/USD holds steady in a tight range below 1.1000 the figure. The US dollar regains poise amid an uptick in the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. The main focus is on the Ukraine crisis and forthcoming peace talks that start up again on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.3100
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3100, as bears take a breather amid a cautiously optimistic market and the renewed US dollar demand. BOE Governor Bailey said Monday that the situation is very volatile when asked about a May rate hike. Ukraine updates, US data eyed.
Gold surrenders gains as yields rebound on mixed markets
Gold has surrendered its all intraday gains and is preparing to turn bearish. Gold prices are likely to display a bearish open rejection-reverse day. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields have turned positive after a weak opening on Tuesday.
LUNA price hits new all-time high as Terra’s Co-Founder Do Kwon vows to implement “Bitcoin Standard”
LUNA price has hit a new all-time high as co-founder of Terraform Labs Do Kwon implements the “Bitcoin Standard.” Kwon recently announced that Terra would maintain Bitcoin reserves and purchase up to $3 billion in BTC.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: How much inflation can Americans tolerate? Premium
American consumers are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the economy as ever-rising inflation erodes family income.