- AUD/USD gains positive traction and reverses a part of the overnight slide to a multi-week low.
- The USD moves away from a two-decade high and turns out to be a key factor lending support.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets to limit the USD losses and cap the pair ahead of the NFP report.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some buying on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses to the 0.6770 area, or the lowest level since July 18. The pair builds on its steady intraday ascent and moves back above the 0.6800 mark, hitting a fresh daily high during the first half of the European session.
The US dollar edges lower and retreats further from a two-decade high touched on Thursday, which, in turn, offers some support to the AUD/USD pair. A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive amid some repositioning trade ahead of the US monthly jobs data. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets further undermine the safe-haven buck and benefit the risk-sensitive aussie.
That said, growing recession fears, economic headwinds stemming from fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine should cap any optimistic moves. Furthermore, expectations that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy to tame inflation should act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and lend support to the greenback. This, in turn, warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair.
It is worth mentioning that the markets are pricing in a supersized 75 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting and the bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials. Traders now look to the US NFP report, which will provide a fresh insight into the economy's health and influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, will drive the AUD/USD pair ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting next week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.681
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.6909
|Daily SMA100
|0.7004
|Daily SMA200
|0.7125
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6852
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6771
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6802
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6821
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6836
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD struggles to pull away from parity
EUR/USD climbed above 1.0000 in the early American session with the initial reaction to the mixed US August jobs report but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, week-end flows seem to be limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD erases NFP-inspired gains, falls below 1.1550
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.1550 after having spiked toward 1.1600 with the initial reaction to the US labor market figures. Wall Street's main indexes trade modestly higher but the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold extends rebound above $1,710 amid falling yields
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond $1,710 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.2% after the August jobs report, fueling XAU/USD's upside in the American session.
Cardano price: Vasil hard fork and Robinhood listing prepare ADA for rally to $2
Robinhood announced Cardano’s listing on its exchange platform, fueling a bullish sentiment among ADA holders. Two key exchanges added support for Cardano ahead of a milestone event in the Ethereum-killer altcoin.
LULU stock surges 10% on continued growth
LULU stock bounced up 9.8% in Friday's premarket following Lululemon's solid quarterly results released after the close on Thursday. The athleisure retailer reported fiscal Q2 GAAP earnings per share of $2.26 on revenue of $1.87 billion.