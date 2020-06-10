AUD/USD climbs above 0.7000 as USD selloff intensifies

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD gains traction and rises above 0.7000 following Tuesday's correction.
  • US Dollar Index extends slide to fresh multi-month lows near 96.00.
  • FOMC is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged.

The AUD/USD pair snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday and lost around 50 pips. However, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the pair to regain its traction on Wednesday. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.77% on the day at 0.7015.

Earlier in the day, the Westpac Consumer Confidence in Australia dropped to 6.3% in June from 16.4% in May but was largely ignored by the market participants. Meanwhile, the data from China revealed that the Consumer Price Index fell to 2.4% on a yearly basis in May.

Unabated USD selloff lifts AUD/USD

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US, the bearish pressure surrounding the Treasury bond yields weighs on the greenback. The 10-year T-bond yield lost 3% and 5.5% on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and was last seen down 3.3% on the day. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is testing 96.00 for the first time in three months, losing 0.4%.

In the second half of the day, the FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and will release its policy statement alongside the updated economic projections.

Previewing this event, “the Fed responded with an extraordinary set of measures to support the economy and financial system. We do not expect additional measures in the near-term," said ANZ analysts. "Chair Powell will emphasise the highly uncertain outlook and express his worry about the possible damage to the economy’s longer-term capacity."

Fed Preview: Nine major banks expectations.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7007
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.6961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6686
Daily SMA50 0.6485
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6664
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7043
Previous Daily Low 0.6898
Previous Weekly High 0.7013
Previous Weekly Low 0.6648
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6987
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6891
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6822
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7037
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7113
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7182

 

 

