AUD/USD climbs above 0.7000 as USD selloff intensifies

- AUD/USD gains traction and rises above 0.7000 following Tuesday's correction.
- US Dollar Index extends slide to fresh multi-month lows near 96.00.
- FOMC is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged.
The AUD/USD pair snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday and lost around 50 pips. However, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the pair to regain its traction on Wednesday. As of writing, AUD/USD was up 0.77% on the day at 0.7015.
Earlier in the day, the Westpac Consumer Confidence in Australia dropped to 6.3% in June from 16.4% in May but was largely ignored by the market participants. Meanwhile, the data from China revealed that the Consumer Price Index fell to 2.4% on a yearly basis in May.
Unabated USD selloff lifts AUD/USD
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from the US, the bearish pressure surrounding the Treasury bond yields weighs on the greenback. The 10-year T-bond yield lost 3% and 5.5% on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, and was last seen down 3.3% on the day. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, is testing 96.00 for the first time in three months, losing 0.4%.
In the second half of the day, the FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and will release its policy statement alongside the updated economic projections.
Previewing this event, “the Fed responded with an extraordinary set of measures to support the economy and financial system. We do not expect additional measures in the near-term," said ANZ analysts. "Chair Powell will emphasise the highly uncertain outlook and express his worry about the possible damage to the economy’s longer-term capacity."
Fed Preview: Nine major banks expectations.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7007
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|0.6961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6686
|Daily SMA50
|0.6485
|Daily SMA100
|0.6485
|Daily SMA200
|0.6664
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7043
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6648
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7113
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near fresh highs ahead of the Fed’s decision
EUR/USD is trading at the highest since March, but below 1.14 as the dollar retreats ahead of the Fed's decision. US inflation shrank by more than anticipated in May. Several ECB members will be speaking during the day and coronavirus figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD has 1.28 in its sights amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2750, advancing toward 1.28, the highest since March amid US dollar weakness. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out which businesses may reopen. The Fed decision is awaited.
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The crypto market takes one more day to decide the direction to follow, and it also consumes the patience of the investors. The solution to the current scenarios is imminent since there is no obstacle-free space in the upside, and can break the limits of patience underneath.
XAU/USD clings to small gains near $1,720 ahead of FOMC
The XAU/USD pair closed the first two days of the week in the positive territory and rose $30 during that period.
WTI: Heavy around $38 amid US inventories build, risk-off, eyes on EIA
WTI (July futures on Nymex) has bounced-off the daily low of 37.78 but is not out of the woods yet heading into the US Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1430 GMT.