AUD/USD climbs above 0.6900, remains on track to post third straight weekly gains

- AUD/USD pair stretches higher despite broad USD strength.
- US Dollar Index advances to fresh two-week highs above 97.70.
- US economy expands by 2.1% in third quarter as expected.
Despite the broad-based USD strength on Friday, the AUD/USD pair climbed above the 0.6900 handle and now looks to post weekly gains for the third straight week.
USD ends week on a strong note
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that the US economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter. Additionally, Personal Income in the US increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis in November and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, came in at 1.6% annually as expected.
The US Dollar Index capitalized on the data and rose to its highest level in two weeks at 97.74 and was last seen adding 0.32% on the day at 97.72.
However, the upbeat jobs report from Australia on Thursday seems to be keeping the demand for the AUD intact as it's seen as a development that would keep the Reserve Bank of Australia refrain from cutting rates further in the near-term.
The Australian economy added 39.9K jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.3%.
Commenting on the data, Sean Callow, Senior Currency Strategist at Westpac, noted that the probability of a rate cut in February fell to 45% from 60% after the data.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6904
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6832
|Daily SMA50
|0.6836
|Daily SMA100
|0.6807
|Daily SMA200
|0.6906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6889
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6939
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.68
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6929
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6754
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6864
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6861
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6902
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6943
