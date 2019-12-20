AUD/USD climbs above 0.6900, remains on track to post third straight weekly gains

AUD/USD pair stretches higher despite broad USD strength.

US Dollar Index advances to fresh two-week highs above 97.70.

US economy expands by 2.1% in third quarter as expected.

Despite the broad-based USD strength on Friday, the AUD/USD pair climbed above the 0.6900 handle and now looks to post weekly gains for the third straight week.

USD ends week on a strong note

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that the US economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter. Additionally, Personal Income in the US increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis in November and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, came in at 1.6% annually as expected.

The US Dollar Index capitalized on the data and rose to its highest level in two weeks at 97.74 and was last seen adding 0.32% on the day at 97.72.

However, the upbeat jobs report from Australia on Thursday seems to be keeping the demand for the AUD intact as it's seen as a development that would keep the Reserve Bank of Australia refrain from cutting rates further in the near-term.

The Australian economy added 39.9K jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.3%.

Commenting on the data, Sean Callow, Senior Currency Strategist at Westpac, noted that the probability of a rate cut in February fell to 45% from 60% after the data.

Technical levels to watch for