AUD/USD climbs above 0.6900, remains on track to post third straight weekly gains

  • AUD/USD pair stretches higher despite broad USD strength.
  • US Dollar Index advances to fresh two-week highs above 97.70.
  • US economy expands by 2.1% in third quarter as expected.

Despite the broad-based USD strength on Friday, the AUD/USD pair climbed above the 0.6900 handle and now looks to post weekly gains for the third straight week. 

USD ends week on a strong note

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that the US economy expanded by 2.1% on a yearly basis in the third quarter. Additionally, Personal Income in the US increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis in November and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, came in at 1.6% annually as expected.

The US Dollar Index capitalized on the data and rose to its highest level in two weeks at 97.74 and was last seen adding 0.32% on the day at 97.72.

However, the upbeat jobs report from Australia on Thursday seems to be keeping the demand for the AUD intact as it's seen as a development that would keep the Reserve Bank of Australia refrain from cutting rates further in the near-term. 

The Australian economy added 39.9K jobs in November and the unemployment rate fell to 5.2% from 5.3%.

Commenting on the data, Sean Callow, Senior Currency Strategist at Westpac, noted that the probability of a rate cut in February fell to 45% from 60% after the data. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6904
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.6888
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6832
Daily SMA50 0.6836
Daily SMA100 0.6807
Daily SMA200 0.6906
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6889
Previous Daily Low 0.6848
Previous Weekly High 0.6939
Previous Weekly Low 0.68
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6864
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6861
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.682
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6943

 

 

