AUD/USD climbs above 0.6500 on broad-based USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index falls for third straight day on Wednesday.
  • Upbeat market mood continues to weigh on the greenback.
  • Coming up: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and CB Consumer Confidence data from US.

The AUD/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways near 0.6450 but started to push higher as the USD came under renewed pressure ahead of the American session. The pair rose to its highest level since March 12th at 0.6514 and has gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on the day at 0.6505.

Focus shifts to US data

Risk-on flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Tuesday as investors remain optimistic about major economies moving closer to reopening. Mirroring the upbeat mode, major European equity indexes are posting decisive daily gains while the USD is losing interest.

The US Dollar Index, which closed the last two trading days in the negative territory, was last down 0.55% on the day at 99.50.

The first data release of the day from the US showed that the Goods Trade Balance in March was -$64.22 billion but was largely ignored by the market participants. Later in the day, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be featured in the US economic docket as well.

On Wednesday, Consumer Price Index data for the first quarter from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Earlier in the day, Australian Treasury's Deputy Secretary Jenny Wilkinson said that they were not working on a new stimulus package to support the economy.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6503
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 0.6465
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6271
Daily SMA50 0.631
Daily SMA100 0.6577
Daily SMA200 0.6693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6472
Previous Daily Low 0.6382
Previous Weekly High 0.6406
Previous Weekly Low 0.6253
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6417
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6407
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6349
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6317
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.653
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

