AUD/USD climbs above 0.6350 as focus shifts to US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Australia's exports increased by 29% in March, Manufacturing PMI fell in April.
  • US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains above 100.50.
  • Markit Manufacturing PMI in US is expected to drop to 38 from 48.5.

The AUD/USD pair stayed relatively quiet near the 0.6300 mark during the Asian session amid mixed macroeconomic data releases from Australia but gained traction in the early European morning. With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength in the last hour, the pair continued to edge higher and was last seen trading at 0.6353, adding 0.5% on a daily basis. 

Earlier in the day, the Australia Bureau of Statistics reported that Exports in March increased by 29% following February's 5% decline. However, the disappointing PMI figures didn't allow the AUD to capitalize on the upbeat trade data. The Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.6 from 49.7 while the Services PMI plunged to 19.6 from 38.5.

Busy day on US economic calendar

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the IHS Markit's Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US will be watched closely by the market participants. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index is up 0.22% on the day at 100.55. 

Previewing the Jobless Claims data, “initial claims in the US were the great reality shock from the pandemic," said FXStreet analyst Joseph Trevisani. "If they continue to improve and there is no second wave of American layoffs and if the moves to reopen economies in European and US states are well received the dollar premium will slowly fade.”

Meanwhile, the Markit Manufacturing PMI is expected to drop to 38 in April's preliminary estimate from 48.5 in March. A better-than-expected reading could allow risk-on flows to return to markets and weigh on the USD.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6356
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 0.6322
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.623
Daily SMA50 0.6328
Daily SMA100 0.659
Daily SMA200 0.6703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6353
Previous Daily Low 0.6275
Previous Weekly High 0.6445
Previous Weekly Low 0.6264
Previous Monthly High 0.6686
Previous Monthly Low 0.5509
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6323
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6305
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6281
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6239
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6202
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6359
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6395
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

