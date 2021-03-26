AUD/USD: Clear close beneath 0.7583/57 to trigger a head and shoulders top – Credit Suisse

The AUD/USD pair is taking a near-term breather at the February lows at 0.7583/57, however analysts at Credit Suisse look for a break below here to confirm a “head and shoulders” top.
Key quotes
“Although further corrective upside is possible in the short-term, we ideally look for 0.7628/36 to cap and for a clear break beneath the aforementioned 0.7583/57 in due course. Beyond here would confirm the much looked for large ‘head and shoulders’ top and reinforce the view of a much deeper correction lower. We would then look for a test of the 200-day average, currently at 0.7375, with the potential ‘measured top objective’ below here at 0.7243.”
“Above 0.7628/36 would see 0.7688 next, removal of which would ease the immediate downside bias and see a move back to 0.7750/57. Beyond here could see a more back to 0.7838/49, where we would expect to see fresh sellers at first.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
