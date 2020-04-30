AUD/USD: Capped by the 100-day ma at 0.6567 – OCBC

The AUD/USD extended further towards the 100-day ma (0.6567) but remained capped by that level, Terence Wu, an FX strategist at OCBC Bank, briefs.

“The Aussie may be supported by the RBA’s stance – which seemed more open to cut back on asset purchases than other central banks – and the recovering China.”

“In the interim, note that the pair has extended beyond short term implied valuations, and this gives us a note of caution for chasing the pair excessively higher from here in the near-term.”