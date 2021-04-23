Even as the AUD/USD pair slipped under 0.7600 earlier this month, economists at Westpac saw the underlying up trend as intact. This week's rebuff from above 0.7800 strikes the Australian bank as a buying opportunity, with any trade into the 0.7600 to 0.7700 region appealing for longs targeting a return to above 0.8000 multi-week/ month.
Aussie is cheap below the 0.7700 level
“The huge jump in spot iron ore prices to 10 year highs around $187/tonne are backed by record Chinese demand and the ongoing constrained supply confirmed by Vale, BHP and Rio this week. Australia seems set to continue to report historically large trade surpluses. We think the implications of the iron ore price surge are being underestimated in FX markets, with the midpoint of our short term fair value model rising to 0.80, but should come into clearer focus as the federal government's annual Budget looms on 11 May.”
“There is concern over Australia's vaccine rollout and the end of the JobKeeper wage support scheme, but employment is already back above pre-pandemic levels, the NAB business conditions index is at a record high and Westpac consumer sentiment at an 11 year high. The RBA will maintain its dovish tone but that still leaves plenty of upside room within A$ fair value ranges.”
“The US$ could, and arguably should, garner support from the super strong US data that will be released through May and beyond, plus the explosion of Covid cases in India; China/Taiwan incursions and Russian/Ukraine tensions could also exert downward pressure in risk sentiment in the weeks ahead.”
“We look to buy the dip below 0.7700, then add on any further weakness to 0.7600 with a target of the aussie returning to 0.8000 and potentially higher later in May-June.”
“The trade will be run with an initial stop at 0.7525, but this will be raised should A$ start to rebound.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
Bitcoin price falls below $50K as investors rush to exit crypto markets on Biden's tax proposal
Bitcoin price crashed below $50,000 after an announcement revealed that US President Joe Biden could increase capital gains taxes for the rich. The leading cryptocurrency fell in tandem with the US stock market as fears of a potential tax hike loom.
Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence
Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.