AUD/USD: Buyers catch a breather around 30-month high above 0.7500

- AUD/USD wavers around multi-month high, marks an easy move after posting the biggest gains in five weeks.
- US FDA experts voted in favor of Pfizer’s covid vaccine, official approval awaited before the usage.
- Tiring talks over US stimulus, Brexit battle worsening virus conditions in the US.
- A lack of major data highlights risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Having surged to the highest since June 2018, AUD/USD trades in a choppy range between 0.7541 and 0.7531 during the initial Asian session on Friday. The pair marked the heaviest run-up the previous day amid broad US dollar selling and mixed risk signals.
Does vaccine optimism fade?
Although the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) experts voted in favor of the usage of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, the market players’ reaction is minimal as the news seems mostly priced in. Even so, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains following the news.
Read: Breaking: US FDA experts recommend Pfizer covid vaccine, risks remain positive
On Thursday, the global risk tone dwindled amid extended talks over the US covid stimulus and no positive on the Brexit side. The American Congress members are jostling over the details of the aid package. On the other hand, the UK starts preparing for no-deal Brexit even as the European Union (EU) is yet to have a final word on the future of the Brexit talks, about to roll out by Sunday. Elsewhere, the US continues to wrangle with the virus while downbeat data and the ECB’s stimulus exert additional pressure on the US dollar index (DXY).
It’s worth mentioning that the Aussie-China tussle keeps trying to disappoint the AUD/USD bulls, but fail. Recently, China announced anti-subsidy measures on the imports of Australian wine.
Looking forward, risk news concerning the US stimulus, virus vaccine and Brexit, not to forget headlines from China, can keep the driver’s seat ahead of the US session.
Technical analysis
Overbought RSI conditions warrant bulls to revisit the 0.7500 round-figure but any further downside will be challenged by the August high near 0.7415. Meanwhile, the pair’s extended upside eyes June 2018 high of 0.7677.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7534
|Today Daily Change
|92 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|1.24%
|Today daily open
|0.7442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7352
|Daily SMA50
|0.723
|Daily SMA100
|0.7218
|Daily SMA200
|0.689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7485
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7403
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7454
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7402
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7483
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7525
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.