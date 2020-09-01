AUD/USD: Bulls struggle near two-year high ahead of Aussie Q2 GDP

- AUD/USD consolidates from a 25-month high before attempting a bounce off 0.7360.
- US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, plays a major role.
- Equities, gold also remain on the front foot.
- Aussie GDP can print the record GDP contraction, trade war with China and virus updates are also the key.
AUD/USD seems fading strength while taking rounds to 0.7375 at the start of Wednesday’s Australian session. The quote’s retracement from the multi-month high above 0.7400 eased from 0.7360 while offering no major gains/losses the previous day. While the lower high formation and the gradual weakness challenge the pair bulls, traders await the second quarter (Q2) Aussie Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for fresh direction.
Is USD the only catalyst?
While looking at the Aussie pair’s latest weakness from the highest since August 2018, coupled with the bounce off 28-month by the US dollar index (DXY), market players may argue that the greenback performance is the only catalyst to determine near-term Aussie moves. The quote failed to respect to upbeat statistics like Aussie PMIs and the same from China, while also disrespecting gains by Wall Street and Gold, as the US currency recovered from the multi-month low on the back of notably strong US ISM Manufacturing PMI. It’s worth mentioning that the RBA left monetary policy unchanged, as widely anticipated, while staying ready to act if needed.
Other than the US dollar moves, China’s latest trade-punitive announcements for Canberra also weigh on the pair. On Tuesday, China’s Commerce Ministry announced it halted the imports of barley from the Australian firm CBH Grain after citing harmful insects in the imports from Australia’s largest exporter of grain products. Beijing earlier suspended the imports of beef from Australian firm John Dee Warwick and opened an anti-dumping probe on Aussie wines.
Elsewhere, the US policymakers keep jostling over the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package as Republicans don’t want to agree on the huge Democratic demand and vice-versa.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped two basis points (bps) to 0.672% whereas Wall Street marked welcome prints with S&P 500 refreshing record run-up and Nasdaq gaining over 1.0% by the end of Tuesday’s trading.
Looking forward, the pair traders may keep eyes on the qualitative risk catalysts ahead of the Aussie Q2 GDP. With the forecasts suggest a 6.0% QoQ drop in the GDP versus -0.3% prior, any positive surprise may help the quote to regain 0.7400.
Read: Australian GDP Preview: Aussie bulls to weather an economic shock?
Technical analysis
The pair is taking a U-turn from a six-month-old ascending trend line, at 0.7420 now, which in turn suggests further weakness towards January 2019 top surrounding 0.7300. Meanwhile, the July 2018 peak near 0.7485 can please the bulls past-0.7420.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7378
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7205
|Daily SMA50
|0.7087
|Daily SMA100
|0.6849
|Daily SMA200
|0.6736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7416
|Previous Daily Low
|0.734
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.715
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7387
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7338
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7301
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7454
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7491
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls struggle near two-year high ahead of Aussie Q2 GDP
AUD/USD consolidates from a 25-month high before attempting a bounce off 0.7360. US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, plays a major role. Aussie GDP can print the record GDP contraction, trade war with China and virus updates are also the key.
EUR/USD hit 1.2011, retreats to 1.1900 level
EUR/USD shed some 100 pips from a fresh 2-year high as upbeat US data triggered profit-taking. The American currency, however, is far from bullish.
XAU/USD fails to test $2K for now but there is a stubborn support nearby
Gold has been pushing higher once again on Tuesday following on from gains seen on Monday. The price of the yellow metal has been positive since Fed Chair Powell confirmed the FOMC will switch to an average inflation target along with targeted employment levels.
BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model
Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.
WTI continues to consolidate under $43.50 after OPEC production rise
WTI is still trading higher on Tuesday despite the news that OPEC production is risen by 1 million barrels per day in August. The market had largely priced this in as the OPEC+ group had communicated this at their last meeting.