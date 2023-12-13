AUD/USD bulls seizes control and charge towards multi-month highs around 0.6670

Switching focus to the four-hour chart, the overall momentum still skews towards the bullish side. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart signals overbought conditions, an indication of intense buying pressure. Correspondingly, the MACD on the four-hour scale echoes this bias with rising green bars. Even though these conditions might suggest a potential pullback due to the overextended nature of the rally, the buying momentum appears to still hold the upper hand.

From a technical standpoint, the daily chart indicators are depicting a distinctive bullish scenario. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) presents an upward trajectory, nestled securely within positive territory. This signals a strong buying momentum dominating the market currently. Coinciding with this, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is highlighting an increase in green bars, lending further weight to the bullish momentum. What further bolsters the positive bias are the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) as the pair trades comfortably above its 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, a clear indication that control resides firmly with the bulls over the long haul.

On Wednesday's session, the AUD/USD rose to 0.6670, witnessing an upward rally of 1.60%. The recent price action suggests bullish dominance on the daily chart, with buyers gaining significant ground. However, on the four-hour chart, overbought conditions have been signaled, indicating a potential shift in momentum.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.