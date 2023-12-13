AUD/USD bulls seizes control and charge towards multi-month highs around 0.6670

- The AUD/USD gathered significant momentum at 0.6670, posting a 1.60% rise.
- With the RSI on a positive track and the MACD histogram demonstrating ascending green bars, the daily chart suggests increasing buying momentum.
- Indicators, including an overbought RSI on the four-hour chart, imply possible correction.
On Wednesday's session, the AUD/USD rose to 0.6670, witnessing an upward rally of 1.60%. The recent price action suggests bullish dominance on the daily chart, with buyers gaining significant ground. However, on the four-hour chart, overbought conditions have been signaled, indicating a potential shift in momentum.
From a technical standpoint, the daily chart indicators are depicting a distinctive bullish scenario. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) presents an upward trajectory, nestled securely within positive territory. This signals a strong buying momentum dominating the market currently. Coinciding with this, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is highlighting an increase in green bars, lending further weight to the bullish momentum. What further bolsters the positive bias are the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) as the pair trades comfortably above its 20, 100, and 200-day SMAs, a clear indication that control resides firmly with the bulls over the long haul.
Switching focus to the four-hour chart, the overall momentum still skews towards the bullish side. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart signals overbought conditions, an indication of intense buying pressure. Correspondingly, the MACD on the four-hour scale echoes this bias with rising green bars. Even though these conditions might suggest a potential pullback due to the overextended nature of the rally, the buying momentum appears to still hold the upper hand.
Support Levels: 0.6580 (20 and 200-day SMA convergence), 0.6540, 0.6500.
Resistance Levels: 0.6695, 0.6730, 0.6750.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.667
|Today Daily Change
|0.0110
|Today Daily Change %
|1.68
|Today daily open
|0.656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6573
|Daily SMA50
|0.6455
|Daily SMA100
|0.6462
|Daily SMA200
|0.6575
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6612
|Previous Daily Low
|0.654
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6691
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6526
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6318
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6674
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls seizes control and charge towards multi-month highs around 0.6670
The AUD/USD rose to 0.6670, witnessing an upward rally of 1.60%. The recent price action suggests bullish dominance on the daily chart, with buyers gaining significant ground. However, on the four-hour chart, overbought conditions have been signaled, indicating a potential shift in momentum.
EUR/USD bounds towards 1.0900, fueled by post-Fed risk bids
The EUR/USD saw a hard rebound on Wednesday, coming within inches of reclaiming the 1.0900 handle after the Federal Reserve (Fed) pivoted into a path towards rate cuts after months of towing the “higher for longer” line.
Gold rallies hard on dovish Fed pause, hovers around $2,020
Gold extended the rebound toward the $2,020 price zone on Wednesday. The Fed stood pat on interest rates but projected three rate cuts in 2024, which smashed the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's dovish outlook added to the Dollar's misery.
Optimism price volatility rises, eyes 20% gain as Coinbase launches OP for futures trading
Optimism price is a clear outperformer in the list of Layer 2 (L2) tokens rallying, standing 91% up since the market turned bullish, while its peer, Arbitrum, is up only 49%. It comes after OP featured in the altcoin bull cycle 2023 picks by analysts, as FXStreet reported.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA hits new all-time high on excitement over dovish Fed Dot Plot
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) released a new Dot Plot showing that its projection for interest rates one year out fell by 50 basis points from the last release.