AUD/USD bulls run into a wall of resistance, eyes turn to 0.73 the figure

- AUD/USD is meeting resistance and the focus is back to the downside towards 0.73 the figure.
- Ukraine crisis and commodities are in focus, driving the price.
AUD/USD is firm in the late US session as bulls step in to slow down the bearish correction on the hourly chart. However, there are prospects for further resistance as illustrated in the technical analysis below. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar sped to the highest level since November 2021 vs the US dollar as monster gains in commodity prices looked set to shower Australian exporters in cash.
Commodities have taken off, as illustrated in the CRB Index below:
Ever-tightening sanctions on Russia have markets fearing major shortages in oil and energy, metals and wheat.
''Coal contracts rose between 25% and 50% on Wednesday as buyers sought to replace Russian supplies. The Australian government said it was helping countries connect with local coal producers to fill the gap,'' Reuters reported.
This brings us to Australia's surplus that was reported earlier in the week which ballooned to A$12.9 billion ($9.39 billion) on higher coal and iron ore earnings. This was the largest surplus on record and well above market forecasts of A$9 billion,'' Reuters explained and there is more in the pipeline according to Taylor Nugent, an economist at NAB. "Records will be broken in coming months if prices are sustained." Bigger earnings mean bigger flows out of the greenback into the Aussie as US dollar earnings are converted.
Meanwhile, as of yet, Russian troops have not made it to the Ukraine capital Kyiv as the invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day Thursday. However, the mayor of Kherson said the strategic port city in Ukraine's south had been "captured" by Russian forces. The apparent capture of Kherson, situated on the Dnieper River, marks the first major city to fall into Russian hands as Ukrainians continue to defend key hubs across their country.
The focus has remained on a number of strategic cities, including the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and another key port city, Mariupol. In more positive news, Russia and Ukraine are agreeing to a ceasefire in heavily embattled areas where humanitarian corridors will be developed to allow the evacuation of its citizens from the bombed cities.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price is stalling on the bid and following another failed attempt to rally, meeting the 61.8% Fibonacci level, the focus is back to the downside towards 0.73 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stay close to its recent multi-month low
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1032 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2020. The pair bounced from such a low, but Eastern Europe war and renewed inflationary concerns undermine demand for the high-yielding EUR.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold: Holding on to higher ground in a risk-averse environment
XAU/USD is partially losing its bullish momentum, but sellers are nowhere to be found. Stocks plunged, reflecting little hopes for a Russian-Ukrainian war's solution. US Federal Reserve chief Powell said he is open to raising the rate by more than 25 bps.
Sentiment turns as the U.S. looks to regulate cryptos
Cryptos are facing some headwinds – whilst they have enjoyed more inflows of late as both Ukrainian and Russian inhabitants reverted to cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment to avoid sanctions – there are signs this loophole will soon be closed.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
NFPs in US is forecast to increase by 400,000. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.