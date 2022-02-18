AUD/USD bulls moving in as the hopes that diplomacy still might prevail support risk

- AUD/USD demand coming through in hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough in talks between the US and Russia.
- US Secretary of state Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet Russia's Lavrov late next week.
At 0.7197, AUD/USD is up 0.16% in the Asian session as risk appetite returns on what looks to be further signs of diplomacy shining through the cracks of fear of imminent war between NATO, and Ukraine vs. Russia.
Initially, the Aussie had been treading a more cautious path amid fears Russia was about to invade Ukraine. However, reports that the US Secretary of state Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet Russia's Lavrov late next week, according to a State Department spokesman, has calmed some nerves in Asia. Additionally, US president, Joe Biden, will host a meeting on Ukraine on Friday with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, EU and NATO.
Reuters reported that iron ore has recoiled sharply this week as Beijing stepped up efforts to restrain the steel-making mineral. ''Analysts at ANZ noted that inventories of many resources were near record lows just as manufacturers were looking to build up stocks in response to the supply disruptions of the past couple of years. That, combined with predictions of solid global growth this year, meant resources could weather higher interest rates.''
Meanwhile analysts at TD Securities explained, ''should geopolitical risk ease, aluminium prices are vulnerable as the disruptive lockdown in Baise ends, along with Chinese curtailments and easing European power woes.''
On the other hand, the analysts added, ''markets sensitivity to Ukraine risk is likely to rise heading into February 20th, which marks the end of war games in Belarus, as the West monitors for signs that Russian troops will return to base in a strong sign of de-escalation. Conversely, their failure to do so would likely catalyze a substantial rise in Russia risk premium.''
''In turn, positions that benefit from a rise in Russia risk premium carry a substantial time decay, as traders need to be right about the direction of the risk and about its timing — axes for which most participants have little edge.''
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7191
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7128
|Daily SMA50
|0.7173
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7218
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7291
EUR/USD: Bears looking for a downside extension for the week ahead
EUR/USD price had been attempting to rise in Tokyo but lacked conviction in a sleepy Asian session, the turmoil in financial markets pertaining to the Russian risk weighed eventually. Bears seeking a downside extension in the coming days, breaking the prior lows of 1.1280.
GBP/USD skids from 1.3630 as investors shift to defensives amid the geopolitical tensions
The GBP/USD pair has attracted some offers in the US session around 1.3630, as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine renew after the shelling between Ukraine armed forces and pro-Moscow rebels across a ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine.
Crypto.com outperforms despite broad weakness, CRO targets return to $0.50
Crypto.com price action and the rest of the cryptocurrency market experienced intense selling pressure throughout the trading day on Thursday. Existential threats regarding Russia’s "will they/won’t they" invade Ukraine have rattled risk-on markets across the globe.
International leaders to discuss potential Russian invasion of Ukraine on Friday
It is being reported in news coming from the Canadian Prime Minister's office that the US president, Joe Biden, will host a meeting on Ukraine on Friday with leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, EU and NATO.