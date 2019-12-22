AUD/USD: Bulls in charge, although RBA has more work to do

- AUD/USD bulls are in charge following upbeat Aussie jobs and phase-one deal signing prospects.
- Technical indicators are holding within positive levels for further upside potential.
AUD/USD has been making tracks back to the upside, with the market taking out buy stops below the prior trend resistance. The price is back to challenge the 200-day moving average in the open on Monday.
AUD/USD closed last Friday's US session higher by 0.17% having made a recovery high of 0.6906 from a low of 0.6882 on the day. Markets were closing the week on a high note, relishing in the euphoria continued headlines reporting on the likelihood of a 'phase-one' deal being signed into law – More on that here.
Domestically, the calendar will be quiet for the week ahead following a barrage of Australian and Chinese data over the last coupled of weeks. All -in, a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia is more unlikely to come as soon as February that it was before the Aussie jobs data.
RBA has more work to do
"Westpac is expecting a modest gradual rise in unemployment and underemployment. We are a long way from the RBA’s full employment aim of 4.5% and if the Bank wants to use monetary policy to drive the economy in that direction, it has a lot more work to do," analysts at Westpac wrote, however.
Week ahead should be the usual Xmas lull
Meanwhile, for the week ahead, the markets are likely to have trouble finding direction as we enter the holiday season. We on have durable goods orders on the docket during a short Xmas lull. China’s December PMI likely eased on slower production and labour usage towards year-end.
AUD/USD levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that that the rally stalled around a bearish 200 DMA, although it holds on to gains well above the 20 and 100 DMA, with the shortest maintaining a bullish slope:
Technical indicators hold within positive levels, although lacking directional momentum, putting at doubt a bullish continuation as long as the pair remains capped by sellers in the 0.6930 price zone. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, as the pair is above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators hold well into positive ground, although directionless.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls in charge, although RBA has more work to do
AUD/USD has been making tracks back to the upside, with the market taking out buy stops below the prior trend resistance. The price is back to challenge the 200-day moving average in the open on Monday.
USD/JPY remains depressed, down little around 109.30 region
The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session's late rebound from weekly lows.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold stages modest rebound to $1480 area
The XAU/USD pair erased its daily losses in the last hour and turned positive on the day near $1480. However, the broad-based USD strength in the early American trading hours suggests that the pair could struggle to continue to push higher.
EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases provided a boost to the USD.