- AUD/USD is stuck in a sideways range at daily support.
- RBA FSR has been released, with no shakes and the focus remains on external risks.
AUD/USD is moving in a sideways chop at the end of the week at around 0.7480 and is flat in Friday's Asian session. Despite a firm US dollar, AUD/USD managed to overcome the doom and gloom by midday US session, picking itself up off the floor and correcting from fresh daily lows.
US stock indexes bounced back late in the day and mostly rose on Thursday as investors snapped up beaten-down shares. Helping to boost the S&P 500, Pfizer Inc (PFE) rallied 4.3% ''after the pharmaceutical company said it would buy privately held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, its second acquisition in less than six months,'' Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the US dollar climbed to its highest in nearly two years and the US Treasury 10-year yield touched a three-year high following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve. In Asia, the greenback has extended those highs. DXY, hit a fresh 99.903 cycle high, the highest since late May 2020.
Underpinning the greenback, the 2 year-10 year spread widened also due to the Fed's plans to reduce its balance sheet. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was higher by 3.8 basis points to 2.647% while the 2-year note yield was losing 4.5 basis points at 2.457%, leaving the 2-10 spread at 18.72 basis points by the close of play on Wall Street.
Domestically, Australia’s Trade Surplus narrowed to AUD7.5bn in February, with the surplus hurt by a huge beat in imports (+12.1% MoM) due to the higher price of oil and stronger demand. The blow, however, was softened by the second straight month of record exports.
On Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia's Financial Stability Review was released:
In the FSR, the RBA noted that it is “important borrowers are prepared for an increase in interest rates.”
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7482
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7438
|Daily SMA50
|0.7294
|Daily SMA100
|0.7235
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7537
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7541
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.751
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7594
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground below 0.7500 despite upbeat RBA FSR
AUD/USD is testing daily lows at 0.7475 on the RBA’s FSR, as the aussie remains uninspired by the hawkish hints offered by the above report. AUD/USD suffered another down day on Thursday and is set to break to fresh lows below the 0.7450s amid a broadly firmer US dollar.
EUR/USD looks to drop near 1.0850 on Ukraine crisis, hawkish ECB minutes
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a six-day losing streak and is likely to extend losses on Friday amid expectations of escalation in the Ukraine crisis after Russia ceases to be a member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council.
Gold bulls move in, but have a mountain to climb
Gold is trying to make headway towards critical daily resistance. Bulls need to break above $1,960 and the bears below $1,915 with firm daily closes above or below respectively. Inflation recession and war are being weighed vs. the narrative surrounding the Fed.
Polkadot price disappoints traders as bears flex control; the next target is $18.50
Polkadot price could experience more selloffs in the coming days. There were clear indicators for traders to take profit from last month's successful trade setups. Polkadot price emitted strong sell signals on the RSI.
The Fed is making it clear that inflation is the priority – Plans hikes and quantitative tightening
The markets took the Fed news remarkably well–suspiciously so. This is a market that thinks Musk buying Twitter stock is as important and interesting as Buffett buying Occidental Petroleum and HP, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.