- AUD/USD bulls are hanging in there following a very strong move to the upside.
- China stimulus boosted risk sentiment and the proxy AUD.
- The Jackson Hole is now the main focus that started today.
AUD/USD is 1% higher on the day as the US dollar continues to find sellers ahead of a keynote speech from the Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6976 and has been moving between a low of 0.6902 and a high of 0.6991.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to pick up on Thursday as a buoyant greenback paused for breath amid caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. The antipodeans were supported further as China's stimulus announcement in the Tokyo session boosted risk sentiment.
China announced a massive CNY1 trln stimulus package to help shore up the economy. The State Council outlined a 19-point package that is mostly focused on infrastructure spending, including another CNY300 bln that state banks can invest in infrastructure projects which comes on top of another CNY300 bln that was already announced in June. This accompanied the weakest fix in the yuan vs the US dollar since August 2020. In turn, the Aussie rallied to a key target area on the hourly chart, 0.6945, and then burst through it to print highs in London of 0.6991.
However, while the measures will help at the margin, ''we can’t help but feel that policymakers there are pushing on a string,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued. ''Infrastructure spending is the tried and true method that has helped China muddle through in the past but we suspect it won’t be enough to truly offset the impact of Covid Zero lockdowns, persistent energy shortages from drought, and strains on the financial system from the collapsing property market.''
Meanwhile, it will soon come back to domestic data and next week will see the release of retail trade, building approvals, private sector credit and some of the building blocks for the Q2 22 national accounts. For now, however, the focus is on the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has begun today.
All eyes on the US economy
In the build-up to the event, there has been a plethora of US economic data that has been less inflationary, including today's first revision for the second quarter Gross Domestic Product which fell by 0.6% annualized and not by the 0.9% previously thought during the second quarter, following a 1.6% retreat in the first quarter. The market expectations in a Bloomberg survey were for a decline of 0.7%.
The first round of data that moved the needle in financial markets came in a report on Tuesday that showed US private sector activity contracted for a second-straight month in August. Then, data on Wednesday showed that new orders for US-made capital goods increased at a slower pace in July from the prior month, suggesting that business spending on equipment could struggle to rebound after contracting in the second quarter. Due to the less inflationary data, Fed funds futures traders were pricing in a 59% chance that the Fed will hike rates by another 75 basis points at its September meeting, and a 41% probability of a 50 basis points increase.
Fed Chair Powell gives his keynote speech tomorrow at 10 AM ET. In the past, the Fed has used this symposium to announce or hint at policy shifts. However, analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argue that this year is very different and they do not think the Fed will paint itself into a corner ahead of the September 20-21 FOMC meeting.
''Rather, we expect Powell to try and manage market expectations by maintaining the Fed’s hawkish tone. Between now and the September 20-21 FOMC meeting, we will get all the major August data and some of the early September surveys such as the preliminary S&P Global PMI readings and regional Fed surveys. The Fed will also have a better idea then of how the economy is doing in Q3.''
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6974
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.97
|Today daily open
|0.6907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6974
|Daily SMA50
|0.6918
|Daily SMA100
|0.7038
|Daily SMA200
|0.7136
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6956
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6872
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7129
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6858
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds below parity as the waiting continues Premium
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 0.9970, little changed for a third consecutive day. Repeated failure to overcome parity suggests bulls could soon give up.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1800 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has failed to preserve its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.1800 during the American trading hours. The selling pressure surrounding the dollar faded away with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold Price: Upward potential limited in the long run Premium
Spot gold peaked on Thursday at $1,765.47 a troy ounce, retreating from the level but holding on to modest intraday gains, now at around $1,758. A better market mood weighed on the greenback throughout the first half of the day, although losses were modest as investors are still waiting for central bankers’ words at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
GameStop still suffering from BBBY hangover
GameStop (GME) stock fell on Wednesday as the general flatlining of equities ahead of Jackson Hole meant investors and traders were reluctant to take many risks.