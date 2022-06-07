AUD/USD bulls hanging in there but face firm resistance ahead

- The RBA has left the bulls in the driving seat ahead of key Us inflation data later this week and the Fed the following.
- A break of 0.7300 should lead to mitigation of the price imbalance between recent highs and potentially as far as 0.7450.
At 0.7233, AUD/USD has failed to make a higher high in the bullish cycle on a daily basis but it may have just picked up enough demand to see the bulls equipped enough to break beyond 0.7280 in the coming days. The Reserve Bank of Australia has put its peddle to the metal which could be the deciding factor in the battle between the bulls and the bears at this juncture.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's statement says explicitly that, “the Board expects to take further steps in the process of normalising monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead.” The stronger language that had been set out in May suggests at least another 50bp increase is on the cards over the next few months, analysts at ANZ Bank argued. ''We think August, after the Q2 CPI print and a couple more employment reports. For July we’ve pencilled in a 25bp move at this stage, with 50bp clearly being a live option.''
However, the analysts also warned that Australians’ consumer confidence dropped 4.1% last week, to its lowest level since mid-August 2020. ''This most likely reflected cost-of-living concerns as inflation expectations rose to 5.7%, its highest weekly reading since early April. Consumers are especially pessimistic about the current economic outlook and their current financial circumstances.''
Meanwhile, there is little reason for the Fed to ease up anytime soon, as analysts at RBC Economics argued. ''With the US economy running hot, the Fed is moving “expeditiously” to a more neutral policy stance.''
The analysts there explained that the Fed's Chair Jerome Powell noted broad consensus on the committee that 50 bp hikes should be on the table at upcoming meetings—we’re with the market in thinking such moves are a virtual lock in June and July. ''We look for the Fed to revert to 25 bp hikes in September though it could continue with larger increments—a number of policymakers think front-loading hikes will put the committee in a better position later this year to evaluate the impact of tightening and assess whether more is needed.''
Markets will now look to this week's US inflation data to see if the dynamics there will offer anything to sway sentiment one way or the other, in the absence of Fed speakers this week. The date will be key to that assessment with the Fed wanting to see clear evidence that inflation is moving toward its 2% target before easing up on rate hikes.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price has picked up demand at old resistance and that could carry the bulls through the overhead daily resistance in the coming days. A break of 0.7300 should lead to mitigation of the price imbalance between recent highs and potentially as far as 0.7450.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7232
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|0.7192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7075
|Daily SMA50
|0.7223
|Daily SMA100
|0.723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7258
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7232
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7186
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7283
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.714
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7204
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7214
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7267
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls hanging in there but face firm resistance ahead
The RBA has left the bulls in the driving seat ahead of key Us inflation data later this week and the Fed the following. AUD/USD has failed to make a higher high in the bullish cycle on a daily basis but it may have just picked up enough demand to see the bulls equipped enough to break beyond 0.7280 in the coming days.
EUR/USD climbs but clings to the 1.0700 area ahead of the ECB decision
The EUR/USD remains almost flat in the week, though losing 0.09%. EUR/USD pares some of Monday’s losses and tests the 50-day moving average (DMA) to the upside on Tuesday during the North American session. Sentiment remains positive, though the EUR/USD remains in choppy.
Gold establishes above $1,850 as DXY weakens, focus is on US Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a minor correction after recording a high around $1,856.00 on Tuesday but is holding strongly above the crucial resistance of $1,850.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped sharply.
Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth
Bitcoin traps break out buyers once again this month. Ethereum price is on pace to fall lower on the Volume Indicator. XRP price is still submerged and likely to plummet.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!