AUD/USD bulls going for scraps in 0.7280 resistance

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD is testing a critical supply zone, where failures open significant downside risk. 
  • RBA Lowe will speak on “Covid, Our Changing Economy and Monetary Policy''.

At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7266 in the open between a 0.7263 and 0.7270 range so far following a bullish close on Friday.

However, AUD/USD traded a very narrow 0.7222-42 range and was unable to penetrate the resistance cluster of old support which opens downside prospects on continued failures.

It was risk-on all the way on Friday, but the Aussie could not quite keep up with the pace of US equities, nor particularly flourish in the divergence between the spread of the virus domestically compared to the US, where it is out of control. 

New York’s daily Covid-19 cases exceeded 5,000, the highest since April. Also, California, Oregon and Washington state have urged arriving people to self-quarantine, while Illinois reported a record number of daily infections and hospitalizations, a day after Chicago announced a stay-home advisory.

Meanwhile, if the US dollar doesn't take off from its current demand zone, the Aussie could find some additional support on the vaccine sentiment which is buying commodity markets. 

Looking to the industrial metals, copper, as a leading barometer for economic health for which AUD trades as a proxy, was ending the week up 0.95% on the day at $7,000. Also, iron ore futures rebounded as falling inventories and strong steel production points to strong demand.

''Holdings at major ports in China fell 0.3% to 127.8mt last week, according to Mysteel data. This comes despite shipments from Australia hitting a record amount for October. Steel companies in China are running their mills are high utilisation rates as the government pushes investment infrastructure,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained. 

However, the mood in general could sour for the commodity complex due to the new restrictions in the US.

Particularly, these could weigh on sentiment in the crude oil market, despite the emergence of an effective vaccine.

For today, Reserve Bank of Australia's Governor Phillip Lowe will speak on “Covid, Our Changing Economy and Monetary Policy” at the CEDA Annual Dinner.

AUD/USD technical analysis

According to the 4-hour chart, the price is consolidated in the supply territory and below trendline resistance. 

Failures below and a break of a 38.2% Fibonacci could seal the deal for bears seeking a continuation towards key confluence areas in the lower half of the 0.71 area. 

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7268
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.7271
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7155
Daily SMA50 0.7174
Daily SMA100 0.7148
Daily SMA200 0.6825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7274
Previous Daily Low 0.722
Previous Weekly High 0.734
Previous Weekly Low 0.722
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7254
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7241
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7237
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7202
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.729
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7309
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7344

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls going for scraps in 0.7280 resistance

AUD/USD bulls going for scraps in 0.7280 resistance

AUD/USD is testing a critical supply zone, where failures open significant downside risk. RBA Lowe will speak on “Covid, Our Changing Economy and Monetary Policy''. AUD/USD traded a very narrow 0.7222-42 range.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Under pressure, 104.00 at risk

USD/JPY: Under pressure, 104.00 at risk

The USD/JPY pair fell ahead of the close, ending the week with sharp losses in the 104.60 price zone. Japan Q3 GDP is foreseen at 4.4% QoQ, annual growth is expected at 18.9%. Yen is firmly bearish in the near-term and could fall towards 103.70.

USD/JPY News

Gold bracing for another dose of covid vaccine news

Gold bracing for another dose of covid vaccine news

Blinded by the light at the end of the tunnel – gold tumbled in response to a breakthrough in developing a vaccine for coronavirus. The implication is less fiscal and monetary stimulus, yet rising cases in the northern hemisphere may change the picture. 

Gold news

The week ahead: A new junction for risk and why the Asia-Pacific trade deal should not be feared

The week ahead: A new junction for risk and why the Asia-Pacific trade deal should not be feared

Over the weekend, news flow has generally provided some certainty about major world events that in non-Covid times would usually be greeted by an upswing in stocks and other risky assets at the start of the week.

Read more

WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data

WTI within a narrow range above $40.00 ahead of data

Crude oil prices extend the weekly leg lower on Friday, although sellers have so far failed to drag prices below the $40.00 mark per barrel.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures