AUD/USD: Bulls flirt with 0.7600 amid Brexit optimism, US dollar weakness

  • AUD/USD probes the upper end of short-term trading range between 0.7568 and 0.7591.
  • US Democrats are up for passing $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus.
  • EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely to roll out during early Thursday in Europe.
  • Australian markets are partially off due to Christmas Eve but risk catalysts can entertain intraday traders.

AUD/USD extends Wednesday’s recovery moves toward the 0.7600, currently around 0.7590, during Thursday’s Asian session. Although recently positive Brexit updates pushed the aussie pair to break immediate trading range with a one-pip uptick, banking holiday in Australia and year-end sparse trading elsewhere.

The UK’s readiness to compromise fisheries terms pushes the Brexit talks towards an imminent deal. However, spokesperson of the European Union’s (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier recently said they’re, “Going through the details now of UK trade deal, no final agreement yet confirmed.” The official also stated that the European Commission statement on the UK trade deal is expected on Thursday morning.

In the US, President Donald Trump warned Iran about its Baghdad attack while turning down the defense bill passed by Congress adds to the tension with China and Russia. It should also be noted that the Democratic Party members are all set to inflate the paycheck amount from the previously agreed figure of $600 to $2,000 after President Trump rejected the stimulus.

Elsewhere, China’s Ministry of Finance showed readiness to ease trade restrictions on a bunch of 883 high-demand products. Though it's not clear whether Australia will benefit from it considering the latest tussle between Canberra and Beijing.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction around 3,685 while Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.50% by press time.

AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the Brexit headlines for further direction, expectedly north, whereas updates from the US may offer intermediate moves. Additionally, news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccine, which haven’t been positive off-late, can probe the optimists.

Technical analysis

Sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA, at 0.7488 now, favor the AUD/USD upside towards breaking the 0.7600 and challenging the monthly high near 0.7640 afterward.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7585
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.7584
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7483
Daily SMA50 0.731
Daily SMA100 0.7259
Daily SMA200 0.6953
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7592
Previous Daily Low 0.7516
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7563
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7545
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7536
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7489
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7461
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7611
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7639
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7687

 

 

