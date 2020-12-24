AUD/USD: Bulls flirt with 0.7600 amid Brexit optimism, US dollar weakness

- AUD/USD probes the upper end of short-term trading range between 0.7568 and 0.7591.
- US Democrats are up for passing $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus.
- EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely to roll out during early Thursday in Europe.
- Australian markets are partially off due to Christmas Eve but risk catalysts can entertain intraday traders.
AUD/USD extends Wednesday’s recovery moves toward the 0.7600, currently around 0.7590, during Thursday’s Asian session. Although recently positive Brexit updates pushed the aussie pair to break immediate trading range with a one-pip uptick, banking holiday in Australia and year-end sparse trading elsewhere.
The UK’s readiness to compromise fisheries terms pushes the Brexit talks towards an imminent deal. However, spokesperson of the European Union’s (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier recently said they’re, “Going through the details now of UK trade deal, no final agreement yet confirmed.” The official also stated that the European Commission statement on the UK trade deal is expected on Thursday morning.
In the US, President Donald Trump warned Iran about its Baghdad attack while turning down the defense bill passed by Congress adds to the tension with China and Russia. It should also be noted that the Democratic Party members are all set to inflate the paycheck amount from the previously agreed figure of $600 to $2,000 after President Trump rejected the stimulus.
Elsewhere, China’s Ministry of Finance showed readiness to ease trade restrictions on a bunch of 883 high-demand products. Though it's not clear whether Australia will benefit from it considering the latest tussle between Canberra and Beijing.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction around 3,685 while Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.50% by press time.
AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the Brexit headlines for further direction, expectedly north, whereas updates from the US may offer intermediate moves. Additionally, news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccine, which haven’t been positive off-late, can probe the optimists.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA, at 0.7488 now, favor the AUD/USD upside towards breaking the 0.7600 and challenging the monthly high near 0.7640 afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7585
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.7584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7483
|Daily SMA50
|0.731
|Daily SMA100
|0.7259
|Daily SMA200
|0.6953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7592
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7516
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7545
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7536
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7489
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7461
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7639
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.3500 amid cautious optimism over Brexit
GBP/USD wavers above 1.3500 in Thursday's Asian trading. The cable snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday amid Brexit hopes and broad US dollar weakness. However, a lack of official confirmation and mixed clues keep the Sterling traders on their toes.
AUD/USD: Bulls flirt with 0.7600 amid Brexit optimism, US dollar weakness
AUD/USD probes the upper end of a short-term trading range between 0.7568 and 0.7591. US Democrats are up for passing a $2,000 paycheck after President Trump obstructed the stimulus. EU-UK keeps talking Brexit with an announcement likely on X-mas eve.
Gold fades bounce off $1,858, focus on Brexit, US President Trump
Gold steps back from an intraday high near $1,874, failing to keep Wednesday’s corrective recovery. The yellow metal managed to benefit from the US dollar weakness and hopes of a Brexit deal the previous day while posting the first positive daily closing in the last four.
US Initial Jobless Claims Reverse: COVID-19 relief bill in doubt
Unemployment claims continued their seesaw ride unexpectedly falling in the latest week by almost the same surprise amount that they rose the week before. Initial filings for jobless benefits dropped to 803,000 in the week of December 18 from a revised 892,000.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.