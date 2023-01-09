- AUD/USD grinds higher after filling the week-start gap.
- China-inspired risk-on mood joins downbeat US data to favor AUD/USD bulls.
- Australia Building Permits slumped to -15.1% in November.
- Risk catalysts will be important for immediate directions, US/China inflation figures are the key.
AUD/USD clings to mild gains around 0.6890 as recently downbeat Aussie data probes the previous advances linked to the upbeat risk profile during early Monday. Also likely to have probed the Aussie buyers could be the anxiety ahead of this week’s key inflation data from the US and China.
Australia’s Building Permits dropped to -15.1% YoY in November versus -6.4% prior. Further details suggest that the MoM prints also declined to -9.0% from -5.6% prior (revised from -6.0%), as well as the -1.0% market forecasts.
Elsewhere, market sentiment remains firmer as China reopens national borders after a three-year pause. On the same line could be the early signals suggesting China’s heavy shopping during the festive season, as well as comments from People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Official suggesting optimism surrounding China’s growth conditions.
Adding to the risk-on mood could be the receding odds of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, mainly due to the recently downbeat US data, as well as mixed Fedspeak.
That said, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 223,000 in December compared to the market expectations of 200,000 and November's increase of 256,000 (revised from 263,000). Further details of the US December jobs report revealed that the Unemployment Rate declined to 3.5% from 3.6% in November and 3.7% expected. More importantly, the Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in December versus 0.4% prior while the YoY figures eased to 4.6% from 4.8% in November.
Further, US ISM Services PMI slumped to the lowest levels in 31 months while suggesting a contraction in activities with 49.6 figures for December, versus the market expectations of 55 and 56.5 marked in November. On the same line, US Factory Orders also slumped, falling 1.8% in November after gaining 0.4% in October.
It should be noted that Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic highlighted the fears of the US economic slowdown while outgoing Chicago Fed President Charles Evans favored a 0.50% rate hike in December. Further, Kansas City Fed President Esther George highlighted inflation fears whereas Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin praised the last two months of inflation reports by terming them as “a step in the right direction,” but marked fears from the higher median figures.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed positive while the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 16 basis points (bps) to 3.56%, the lowest levels in three weeks. It’s worth noting that the S&P 500 Futures print 0.20% intraday gains by the press time.
Considering the mixed mood and a light calendar, AUD/USD prices may witness further grinding towards the north, as market sentiment remains firmer. However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December from China and the US, up for publishing on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, will be crucial for the risk barometer pair traders to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the three-week-old resistance line, around 0.6885 by the press time, becomes necessary for the AUD/USD bull’s conviction. Also acting as upside filters is the 0.6900 round figure and September 2022 high near 0.6920.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6885
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.6884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6755
|Daily SMA50
|0.6684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6635
|Daily SMA200
|0.6846
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6887
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6722
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6887
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6824
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7104
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains around 0.6900 as risk flows dominate
AUD/USD clings to sizeable gains at around 0.6900 at the start of the week on Monday. China's reopening optimism combined with Fed pivot hopes boost risk sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair ignores downbeat Australian housing data.
EUR/USD: Bulls keep eyes on 1.0700 hurdle
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0665 as it extends the previous day’s rebound from a one-month low during Monday’s Asian session. The major currency pair justifies the upside break of the 100-SMA.
Gold extends rally toward $1,880, fresh seven-month highs
Gold price is extending the upside toward $1,880 in Monday's Asian session. The precious metal is rallying amid hopes for less aggressive Fed rate hikes, China's Gold reserves boost and the US jobs data-led persistent weakness in the US Dollar.
Bitcoin attracts mega whales with new moves, finds support at the $16,800 level
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has witnessed a consistent decline in its volatility over the past eight weeks. Despite declining activity on the Bitcoin network, analysts have identified a potential bottom at the $16,800 level.
Week Ahead: US inflation back in focus, UK data to underline recession risks
After a choppy start to the new year, markets will be bracing for the next set of CPI data out of the United States next week amid ongoing unease about Fed policy. Inflation stats are also due out of Australia, while in the United Kingdom, monthly GDP numbers could stoke recession fears yet again.