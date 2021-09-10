AUD/USD bulls firming at the 61.8% ratio

- AUD/USD bulls holding the fort at the 61.8% ratio.
- The US dollar has dipped on weaker US yields but should it firm, AUD/USD bears will look to 30 Aug highs near 0.7320.
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7365 at the time of writing, trapped technically as it attempts to move away from trendline support.
The US dollar has been a supporting factor for the Aussie, sliding again on Thursday as Treasury yields fell after the U.S. government saw strong demand for a sale of 30-year bonds.
At the same time, the single currency picked up a bid following the European Central Bank meeting/
It said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter.
Against a basket of peers, the dollar as measured by the DXY index remains in a corrective phase following the drop last Friday that marked a one-month low for the greenback.
The dollar index dropped to 92.38 up from the one-month low of 91.94 on Friday.
With the ECB now out of the way, the markets are focussed back on the Federal Reserve.
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Thursday said the US economy is "not out of the woods yet," when addressing the prospects of a taper from the Fed.
Evans said while there is strong economic growth and the promise of vaccines, challenges remain, including supply chain and labour market bottlenecks.
The prior day, officials had been more hawkish, however, although a taper announcement is not expected at this meeting around in September.
Meanwhile, US data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 18 months.
Meanwhile, ''Australia has the potential for high vaccination rates which would boost both Gross Domestic Product and the Aussie,'' analysts at Westpac argued.
AUD/USD technical analysis
The price is being supported at the 61.8% ratio and would be expected to travel north if demand kicks in from here.
There are prospects of a fresh daily high.
However, should the US dollar find its form, the Aug 30 highs 0.7320 will be eyed as a potential downside target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls remain defensive above 1.1800 post-ECB decision
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with downside risk as a post effect of the European Central Bank (ECB) showdown. ECB left the key interest rates unchanged at 0.00% as anticipated.
GBP/USD: Bulls eye the psychological 1.40 level
GBP/USD bulls have rallied into bullish territory near the 61.8% golden ratio. Bulls now eye a test of trendline resistance as US dollar dives into support. The price has penetrated the 61.8% ratio but has since fallen back into like and is consolidating there, perched in bullish territory.
EUR/USD: Bulls remain defensive above 1.1800 post-ECB decision
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with downside risk as a post effect of the European Central Bank (ECB) showdown. ECB left the key interest rates unchanged at 0.00% as anticipated.
Cardano looks ready to bounce back to $3
The global market rout made Cardano enter a short-term correction. Already half of the occurred losses have been recovered. Expect some consolidation before a breakout to the upside.
Here’s the most important takeaway from ECB
The European Central Bank delivered exactly what the market expected on Thursday. They slowed bond purchases and raise their inflation forecasts. Policymakers made it clear that the change was a “recalibration”..