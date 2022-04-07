- AUD/USD bears stepping in as the bulls throw in the towel.
- Bears eye the 50% monthly mean reversion level in the W-formation.
AUD/USD remains pressured into the closing session so the week as a firm US dollar persists surrounding the hawkish US central bank narrative. After sliding from a high of 0.7518, at 0.7478, during the time of writing, AUD/USD is losing some 0.37% and is in close proximity to the day's lows at 0.7466.
AUD/USD has been driven back by the bears this week following a brief spell up at 0.7661. These were the highest levels seen since June 2021 and were reached on the back of a hawkish twist at the Reserve Bank of Australia. ''Just as the Aussie lost some of its commodity price support, the RBA discarded its 'patient' outlook, stoking a fresh wave of yield support for the currency,'' analysts at Westpac explained. ''Yet 10-month highs were soon reversed as hawkish Fed rhetoric ratcheted up even further.''
We have a series of Fed hawkish themes this week that started with a speech from Lael Brainard who said Tuesday that the central bank could start reducing its balance sheet as soon as May and would be doing so at “a rapid pace.”
She also indicated that interest rate hikes could come at a more aggressive pace than the typical increments of 0.25 percentage points. The central bank has already increased rates in a 0.25% hike at the March meeting, the first in more than three years and likely one of many to occur this year.
Then along came the Fed minutes on Wednesday. In these, it was noted by the markets that the Fed officials reached consensus at their March meeting that they would begin reducing the central bank balance sheet by $95 billion a month, likely beginning in May. The minutes also underpinned a notion that 50 basis point interest rate increases are ahead.
On Thursday, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard added to the hawkishness by saying that the Fed remains behind the curve despite increases in mortgage rates and government bond yields. As a consequence, the US dollar is rallying and has reached fresh two-year highs as measured by the DXY index.
At the time of writing, DXY is trading at 99.780, a touch below the highs of 99.821 from the lows of 99.399. The 25 May 2020 weekly highs are located at 99.975. Next week's US inflation data seems likely to keep the US dollar on the boil as well.
AUD/USD monthly chart
As per the prior longer-term analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls coming up for their last breath?, while the October highs were broken, they have not been ''well and truly cleared''. Therefore, the Monthly W-formation, a reversion pattern, remains in the picture:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 following earlier rebound
EUR/USD advanced toward 1.0950 after the ECB released the accounts of the March policy meeting. With the greenback regaining its traction on hawkish Fed commentary, however, the pair erased a large portion of its daily recovery gains and retreated to the 1.0900 area.
GBP/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.3100
GBP/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and trading below 1.3100 on Thursday. The greenback holds its ground on the back of hawkish Fed commentary and upbeat weekly Jobless Claims data.
Gold challenging the upper end of its range
XAUUSD is mildly bullish in the near term, still needs to surpass $1,949.80. Gold grinds higher amid a souring market’s mood and hawkish central banks, currently trading at around $1,935 a troy ounce.
MANA, APE, AXS and SAND rank first among the most traded metaverse tokens
Metaverse tokens made a comeback despite the bearish momentum in altcoins over the past week. MANA, APE, AXS and SAND rank among the top traded metaverse tokens with rising adoption among investors.
Why is SST going up?
System1 is an integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition firm with a focus on publishing, search, and acquisition. The firm owns a suite of publishing websites that reportedly reach up to 120 million people monthly.