AUD/USD: Bulls face rejection near 0.6450 after pre-RBA bargain hunting

- AUD/USD firms up at the start of the week, with all eyes on Tuesday’s RBA.
- US dollar is finding fresh demand as Asia’s factory activity weakens.
- Further upside appears capped in the aussie amid risk-aversion.
AUD/USD is paring back gains towards 0.6400, having met fresh supply on a rejection near the 0.6450 psychological level. Bears are fighting back control, as the US dollar recovery is gaining traction amid strengthening risk-off flows in the late Asian session.
The aussie is adding 0.50% on the day, at the time of writing, underpinned by a short-covering rally. Investors resort to repositioning ahead of Tuesday’s RBA policy decision. The Australian central bank is widely expected to hike rates by 50 bps but a dovish surprise of 25 bps cannot be ruled out, as recession fears mount.
Despite the renewed upside, bulls have pulled back slightly over the last hours, as Asia’s factory activity weakens due to global slowdown and surging cost pressures, leaving investors on the edge. Further, falling commodity prices also add to the weight on the resource-linked aussie. Markets also remain cautious amid aggressive Fed tightening bets and ahead of the US payrolls data due for release this Friday.
In the meantime, Monday’s US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fedspeak will hog the limelight for fresh cues on the health of the American economy and the Fed rate hike outlook. Also, Tuesday’s RBA rate hike decision will hold the key to a near-term fresh direction in the pair.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6431
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.6402
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6661
|Daily SMA50
|0.6834
|Daily SMA100
|0.6904
|Daily SMA200
|0.7076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6524
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6442
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6473
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6222
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6619
