AUD/USD: Bulls eye fresh monthly top near 0.7250 on upbeat sentiment

- AUD/USD reversed Friday’s pullback to paint positive week-start, grinds higher around monthly peak.
- A jump in the covid cases, off in Aussie markets fail to tame the risk-on mood.
- Receding fears from Omicron, headlines from PBOC and US CDC favored bulls amid light calendar.
- Markets are off in Australia and hence risk catalysts can entertain traders ahead of the US session.
AUD/USD portrays the market’s risk-on mood while staying firmer around the monthly top, taking rounds to 0.7240 during early Tuesday morning in Asia.
While easing fears of the South African covid variant and stimulus hopes favored the bulls, holidays at home and a light calendar elsewhere restrict the Aussie pair’s performance of late.
With multiple studies from South Africa and the UK showing fewer odds of hospitalization due to the Omicron covid variant, global policymakers and traders took a sigh of relief from the fears emanating from the virus strain even as the cases rally in the West. The same helped the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to follow the UK while reducing the isolation and quarantine period for the general population from the previous 10 to five.
Also on the positive side were comments from US Vice President Kamala Harris who signaled to use her tie-breaking vote to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) stimulus plan. On the same line were headlines from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the Chinese Finance Ministry that favored further easy money to help sustain the economic growth of Australia’s largest customer.
Furthermore, ongoing talks over Iran’s denuclearization and a global push for peace between Russia and Ukraine also seem to have offered relief to the markets.
It should be noted that a downbeat print of the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for December, 8.1 versus 13.2 expected and 11.8 prior, added to the AUD/USD strength, via softer USD.
Alternatively, the virus infection continues to swirl at a faster pace with the UK and France hitting badly while a surge in the daily cases could be witnessed in Australia as well. “New South Wales (NSW) has recorded 6,062 COVID-19 cases and one death in the 24 hours to 8 pm yesterday. Hospitalizations have risen to 557, up from 521 in the previous reporting period,” said ABC News.
Amid these plays, US equities closed higher while the US 10-year Treasury yields eased from the two-week high, dropping 1.7 basis points (bps) to 1.47%.
Moving on, the holiday mood in Australia and an absence of major catalysts keep Omicron headlines on the driver’s seat before the US housing and Richmond Fed Manufacturing data could entertain the traders.
Technical analysis
Unless staying beyond September’s low surrounding 0.7170, AUD/USD remains capable of refreshing the monthly peak of 0.7253. However, the 50-DMA and 100-DMA hurdles, near 0.7280 and 0.7300 in that order, will challenge the bulls afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7236
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.7236
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7139
|Daily SMA50
|0.7281
|Daily SMA100
|0.7294
|Daily SMA200
|0.7455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7249
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7217
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7253
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7081
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1350 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is trading directionless below 1.1350, consolidating the recent upswing. A jump in two-year US Treasury yields lift the dollar amid quiet markets. A lack of first-tier data signals further sideways grind during year-end holiday season.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3450 amid Brexit, Omicron optimism
GBP/USD is recovering towards the five-week highs of 1.3446 amid easing Omicron and Brexit risks. The UK government offered assurance of no fresh restrictions during the holiday season. New post-Brexit rules over fisheries underpin the pound amid light trading.
Gold: $1,815 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls, focus on yields Premium
Gold turns south as the US two-year yields jump on recovery outlook. Gold price enjoyed good two-way businesses on Monday, having almost tested the $1,800 mark before rebounding to fresh weekly highs of $1,813.
Dogecoin price searches for reliable support before DOGE bulls target 42% ascent
Dogecoin price could be ready for a 42% bounce toward $0.26 but not before DOGE discovers a reliable foothold. The meme-based token may see a buy opportunity at slightly lower prices before the bulls prepare for a major upswing.
What will the yield curve look like one year from now?
Here is the yield curve as it looks like now. What will it look like if the Fed hikes thrice in 2022?The three-year yield is currently 0.97%. It has effectively priced in three rate hikes in 2022.