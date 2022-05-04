- AUD/USD prints two-day rebound during a lackluster Asian session.
- Aussie Retail Sales came in positive but holidays in Japan, China, softer PMIs test buyers.
- Fed’s widely expected moves, also priced in, keep pair buyers hopeful.
- US macros, risk catalysts and yields can offer intermediate moves.
AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.7125 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair extend the previous day’s recovery moves amid a broadly softer US dollar during sluggish momentum.
The US dollar seems to bear the burden of a pullback in the US Treasury yields, portrayed on Tuesday, as well as hoes that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) won’t adhere to any major surprises that could propel the greenback.
Additionally favoring the AUD/USD prices could be the firmer Australia Retail Sales data for March, actual 1.6% versus 0.6% forecast and 1.8% prior.
It should be noted that an absence of Chinese and Japanese traders restricts the bond market moves during the Asian session, which in turn allows the AUD/USD bears to consolidate recent losses around a three-month low.
Moving on, the pair’s recent buying is likely to continue in a phased manner ahead of the US session, wherein the US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change, as well as geopolitical and covid-linked headlines, could entertain AUD/USD traders. Above all, how the Fed takes a big leap to tame inflation and still rejects economic fears will be an interesting case to watch.
Read: Fed expected to raise rates by 50bps, but guidance is expected to be key
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the two-week-old resistance line, now support around 0.7040, keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful to aim for March’s low of 0.7165.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7117
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.7094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7306
|Daily SMA50
|0.7346
|Daily SMA100
|0.7261
|Daily SMA200
|0.7285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7148
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7085
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6942
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7248
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.0500 ahead of US ADP, Fed
EUR/USD is trading lackluster near 1.05800 amid tepid risk sentiment, as anxiety over the Fed rate hike decision keeps bulls at bay. The US dollar keeps the upper hand alongside the Treasury yields, as Fed is set to deliver aggressive hawkish guidance. US ADP eyed as well.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2450 with eyes on Fed, BOE
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2450 amid a firmer US dollar, concerning Brexit headlines and the BOE's dilemma. The pair awaits the Fed’s expected hawkish actions amid a cautious market mood.
Gold: Set to test 200-DMA at $1,835 on aggressive Fed stance
Gold Price remains vulnerable after Tuesday’s dead cat bounce. The US dollar is set for a big break higher on an increasingly aggressive Fed. Rejection at 100-DMA recalls sellers, with eyes on the 200-DMA at $1,835.
Can this historical support trigger a 160% upswing in MATIC price
MATIC price prepares for a quick run-up as it arrives at a significant support level. A resurgence of bulls will add credence and a tailwind to this outlook and propel Polygon higher.
Fed Preview: Buy the dollar dip and three other scenarios as Powell shows his power Premium
Sell in May and go away? The greenback has surged throughout April as investors have been increasing their expectations for aggressive action by the Federal Reserve.