AUD/USD bulls challenge the risk-off environment, underpinned by prospects of higher commodity prices

- AUD/USD bulls take back control following opening gap.
- AUD/USD recovers from the lows and is higher on the day.
AUD/USD is firm on the day despite the risk associated with the Ukraine crisis. Instead, AUD is benefiting from prospects of an inflationary environment and prospects of higher commodity currencies. At the time of writing, at 0.7250, AUD/USD is up by 0.27% and has been within a range of 0.7157 and a high of 0.7264.
Looking around, it is a risk-off day in financial markets as the first round of peace talks concluded at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday without a ceasefire. Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv in the east were continuing to face some of the heaviest shelling of the war thus far, with reports of significant civilian casualties. The weekend headlines sent forex into a tailspin with big opening gaps due to the news of further, stringent sanctions on Russia from the West.
AUD/USD tumbled following reports Russian President, Vladimir Putin, ordered that nuclear deterrent would be put on high alert. AUD lost come 60 pips in the opening gap but has since recovered those and has gone on to gain over 30 pips over Friday's closing price.
Commodity-FX supported
In this regard, analysts at Rabonak explained that ''some of the specifics of this conflict including the fears around the supply of various commodities means that the winners and losers in the FX space are different than in previous crises.''
''Ordinarily, this would suppress demand and reduce risk appetite,'' the analysts noted.
''Higher-risk currencies would tend to adjust lower in this environment and often this would include the currencies of commodity exporters. However, Russia’s status as a large commodity exporter means that the threat of supply disruptions of oil, gas and various agricultural commodities has been amplified. The NOK has regained all the ground lost vs. the USD on the news of the invasion.''
''AUD, CAD and NZD are also recovering their poise vs. the mighty USD. The NOK and the CAD are the currencies of large oil exporters. The AUD is usually well correlated with oil given its huge coal exports (which is a substitute good). Australia also exports LNG. In the current environment we expect the commodities currencies to remain well supported.''
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.7231
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7159
|Daily SMA50
|0.718
|Daily SMA100
|0.724
|Daily SMA200
|0.7335
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7238
|Previous Daily Low
|0.714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7285
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7094
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7106
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7301
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7364
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
