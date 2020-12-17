AUD/USD: Bulls challenge 0.7600 amid upbeat Aussie jobs, US stimulus progress

- AUD/USD cheers risk-on mood-led USD weakness, Aussie jobs.
- US stimulus hopes, dovish Fed weigh negatively on the greenback.
- Focus shifts to US weekly jobs data and stimulus updates.
AUD/USD challenges the 0.7600 level, extending its four-day winning streak into European trading. The pair sits at the highest levels since June 2018, underpinned by the market optimism and ongoing US dollar sell-off.
The US dollar’s slide can be mainly attributed to the optimism over the progress on a US $900 billion covid aid package. Meanwhile, the Fed’s dovish take on the inflation and employment outlook also adds to the weight on the buck,
The US dollar index trades at the weakest level in two-and-a-half years, now challenging the 90 level, down 0.48% on the day.
The aussie bulls also cheer strong Australian employment data, which showed that the country’s jobless rate fell to 60.8% in November while seeing the addition of a bigger-than-expected job of 90K. The upbeat jobs report eases the pressure off the RBA to deploy additional easing measures.
Moreover, markets took note of the comments from the Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on the trade issues with China, as he presented the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) earlier today.
From a broader perspective, easing dovish RBA expectations, vaccine and US stimulus optimism will continue to bode well for the higher-yielding aussie, as we head towards the year-end holiday season.
In the meantime, the updates on a potential US aid package deal and weekly jobless claims data will be closely eyed for near-term trading opportunities in the major.
AUD/USD technical levels
“AUD/USD bulls need a clear break above 0.7585 to confirm the stated bullish formation. Also acting as an upside barrier is the 0.7600 round-figure. Meanwhile, a pullback move below 100-HMA, at 0.7548 now, negates the bullish chart and can direct the short-term AUD/USD sellers toward the weekly low near 0.7500,” explains FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7596
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|0.7571
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7418
|Daily SMA50
|0.727
|Daily SMA100
|0.7238
|Daily SMA200
|0.6915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.758
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7538
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7572
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7546
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7505
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7588
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.