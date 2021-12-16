AUD/USD bulls back in play for the end of the week

- AUD/USD bulls are back in play into the Asian open.
- Bulls eye an extension on the hourly and daily time frames for the end of this and the start of next week.
AUD/USD was ending the day higher by some 0.3% and had moved between a low of 0.7145 and a high 0.7223. The central banks were in focus again and both the BoE and ECB turned more hawkish overnight. Nevertheless, equities saw the glass as half full and sold off which hurt the higher beta currencies, such as AUD.
AUD/USD was falling throughout the New York session until the final hours where it met a key technical support area and started to correct, as illustrated in the technical analysis below. The US dollar was also making a come back which did not help the commodity bloc as traders began to question the reaction to the Federal Reserve, putting it down to holiday irregular markets and profit-taking.
Buy the rumour sell the fact
Many analysts believe that the US dollar can continue higher despite yesterday's setback. ''The dollar is clearly suffering from some “buy the rumour, sell the fact” price action right now. Looking ahead, we believe the underlying trend for a stronger dollar remains intact,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued.
Meanwhile, in a speech yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australis's Governor, Phillip Lose, laid out three options in terms of the timing for the end of QE, as analysts at ANZ Bank spelt out as follows:
''Once option was to end QE altogether in February. For that to happen he flagged that stronger-than-expected data and an upgrade to the RBA’s November forecasts would be needed. With the November labour market data coming in much stronger than the RBA expected and a revision in other forecasts likely, an end to QE altogether in February is the most likely option in our view,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
AUD/USD technical analysis
As per the earlier analysis, the price has met hourly support and is now turning higher. This could lead to a continuation in the daily charts northerly trajectory as follows:
AUD/USD H1 chart
The hourly chart is moving in the right direction, as illustrated by the price action in the chart above from hourly support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle with 200-SMA on the way to 1.1385
Although 200-SMA probe EUR/USD bulls around a monthly peak, a clear break of the short-term key resistance line, now support, joins bullish MACD signals to favor the further upside. The major currency pair trades around 1.330 during early Friday morning in Asia.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold: Bulls stay in charge and eye $1,1810
The price of gold is stronger again on Thursday which highlights the asymmetry present in precious metal markets to the hawkish Federal Reserve outlook. A break of $1,180 opens the risk to $1,850 for the weeks ahead.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?