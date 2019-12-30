AUD/USD bulls await fresh direction after testing 0.7000 mark

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD benefits from the broad USD weakness, optimism surrounding phase-one.
  • The latest pullback from the five-month top might have resulted due to China’s soft retail sales growth.
  • Investors look for further details to carry the four-week-old rise, US data/China PMI in the spotlight for now.

Having touched the 0.7000 psychological magnet, also a short-term key resistance, the AUD/USD buyers are catching a breather around 0.6990 ahead of Monday’s European session. The pair recently soared amid overall US Dollar (USD) weakness whereas US-China trade optimism might have added to the quote’s strength.

While nearness to phase-one signing and China’s warning to the US to stay out of the internal matters have grabbed the headlines during the early-day, Reuters’ news of weak retail sales from Beijing seems to be the latest to follow. The news relied on Xinhua to convey the forecast of an 8% increase in 2019 Retail Sales to CNY 41.1 trillion. The key economic data grew 9.0% in 2018, said the news. The US 10-year treasury yields and most Asian stocks are mildly bid by the press time.

Even so, prices are still positive and are well aligned towards posting a fifth positive week should this week’s Chinese Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data follow the suit of November. In addition to Tuesday’s official PMIs, Thursday’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI will also be watched closely for fresh impulse.

On the other hand, second-tier housing and activity numbers from the US could lead the traders during the expectedly less active week.

It should, however, be noted that the US reaction to Beijing’s repeated calls to stay out of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang matters will also be the key.

Technical Analysis

A daily closing beyond the ascending trend line since November 19, at 0.7000, becomes necessary for the bulls to aim for 0.7045 and July month top surrounding 0.7085.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.699
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 0.6979
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6879
Daily SMA50 0.6853
Daily SMA100 0.6816
Daily SMA200 0.6901
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6987
Previous Daily Low 0.6921
Previous Weekly High 0.6987
Previous Weekly Low 0.6892
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6962
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6946
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6938
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6896
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6871
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7029
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.707

 

 

Signatures