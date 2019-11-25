AUD/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Renewed US-China trade optimism underpinned the China-proxy aussie.
  • The USD remained well supported by Friday’s mostly upbeat US data.
  • Sustained move beyond 0.6800 handle needed to confirm further gains.

The AUD/USD pair held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Monday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6800 handle.

The pair managed to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered from over one-week lows set on Friday amid a flurry of positive trade-related headlines, which provided a modest lift to the China-proxy Australian dollar.

Focus remains on trade developments

The US President Donald Trump on Friday said that a deal with China was “potentially very close,” and also indicated that he might not sign a bill passed by Congress that supports Hong Kong, which had emerged as a fresh complication in the trade talks.

Adding to this, Chinese President Xi Jinping also said Friday that he wants to reach an agreement and the US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Saturday further revived hopes of a possible deal by the end of this year, which was enough to lift the broader market risk sentiment.

The risk-on mood war further reinforced by a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with Friday's mostly upbeat US economic data continued underpinning the US dollar and might turn out to be the only factor that might keep a lid on any strong gains.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that that pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving US macro releases on Monday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6795
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.6786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6849
Daily SMA50 0.681
Daily SMA100 0.6832
Daily SMA200 0.6931
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6804
Previous Daily Low 0.678
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6776
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6766
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6752
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6824

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead

GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle

USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle

USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome. 

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day

XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day

Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.

Gold News

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture

AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures