AUD/USD bulls attempting a fresh move beyond 0.6600 mark

- AUD/USD gains some traction on above forecast Aussie Q4 GDP growth figures.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any strong follow-through.
- Investors now look forward to the US macro releases for some trading impetus.
The AUD/USD pair edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 0.6600 round-figure mark.
Following the previous session's late pullback from near two-week tops, the pair managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and was being supported by the release of above-forecast Aussie GDP growth figures.
Resurgent USD demand seemed to cap gains
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the domestic economy recorded a growth of 0.5% during the fourth-quarter of 2019 as compared to 0.3% anticipated. This was accompanied by an upward revision of the previous quarter's growth to 0.6% (0.4% reported earlier) and remained supportive.
However, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand, despite the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields to fresh record lows, kept a lid on any strong positive move. The pair remained capped below the overnight swing high, touched in reaction to the Fed's surprise move to cut rates by 50bps.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to gain any strong follow-through buying or runs into some fresh supply at higher levels. Traders now look forward to the US economic data – the ADP report and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – for some impetus later during the North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6603
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6651
|Daily SMA50
|0.6782
|Daily SMA100
|0.6813
|Daily SMA200
|0.6838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6646
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6509
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6434
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6594
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6447
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.666
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6721
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6797
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as Biden leads in Super Tuesday
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, off the highs. The US dollar is gaining ground as centrist Biden leads in the Democrats' Super Tuesday." Coronavirus headlines, the Fed cut and critical US figures are all eyed.
GBP/USD battles 1.2800 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
GBP/USD is battling 1.28 as the US dollar edges up after Biden's lead in Super Tuesday and as the world is following coronavirus headlines. UK final Services PMI and Brexit developments are eyed.
Forex Today: Biden boosts mood after Fed's coronavirus cut fails, critical US data eyed
Centrist Joe Biden is emerging as the new front-runner in the Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" of primaries. Nevertheless, left-leaning Bernie Sanders has won California – the largest state – and the race continues.
Gold eases from weekly tops, down little around $1635 level
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1631 region during the early European session.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.