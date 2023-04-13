AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6800 as downbeat inflation, Fed concerns weigh on US Dollar

- AUD/USD bulls prod six-week-old resistance near 0.6800 after rising the most in two weeks the previous day.
- Strong Aussie employment figures contrast with downbeat US inflation signals to propel the pair.
- Dovish RBA concerns fail to weigh on Aussie pair, Fed policy pivot chatters gain less attention.
- Bulls are likely to keep the reins, more clues of US inflation eyed.
AUD/USD grinds higher around the seven-week top, making rounds to 0.6780 after poking the 0.6800 round figure early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Aussie pair cheers upbeat Australian inflation data, as well as downbeat US inflation figures and Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns.
That said, Australia’s Employment Change jumps by 53K versus 20K expected and 64.6K prior while the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged versus the expectation of marking the 3.6% figure. Further, the Participation Rate also improved to 66.7% versus market forecasts of reprinting the 66.6% mark. Additionally, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for April eased to 4.6% YoY versus 5.3% expected and 5.0% prior.
It’s worth noting that mixed data from China failed to weigh on the AUD/USD price amid broad risk-on mood amid receding hopes of the Fed’s further rate hikes, except for May’s 0.25% rate lift. Talking about China data, the headline Trade Balance improved to $88.10B in March versus the $39.2B expected and $116.8B prior whereas Exports grew much faster than Imports during the stated month.
On the other hand, US Producer Price Index (PPI) for March dropped to a four-month low of -0.5% MoM versus 0.0% expected and prior whereas the PPI YoY also declined to 2.7% from 4.9% previous readouts, versus market forecasts of 3.0%. Further, US Initial Jobless Claims rose to 239K versus 232K expected and 228K prior.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street remained firmer and the yields also improved but the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to the lowest levels since February. Additionally, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a 68% chance of a 0.25% rate hike in March versus 71% marked the previous day.
Given the light calendar ahead of the North American trading session, AUD/USD may remain lackluster at the multi-day high. However, the underlying bullish trend is likely to remain intact considering the market’s optimism and broad US Dollar weakness.
Moving on, US Retail Sales for March, expected to repeat -0.4% MoM figure, precedes the preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), likely staying unchanged at 62, to entertain AUD/USD traders. Also important to watch will be the University of Michigan’s (UoM) 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations, prior 2.9%.
Technical analysis
A six-week-old ascending resistance line near 0.6800 precedes the 100-DMA hurdle of around 0.6805 to challenge the AUD/USD bulls. However, the bears are off the table unless the quote offers a daily closing below the 50-DMA support of around 0.6745.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6785
|Today Daily Change
|0.0095
|Today Daily Change %
|1.42%
|Today daily open
|0.669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6689
|Daily SMA50
|0.6758
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6745
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6723
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6677
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6652
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6577
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6801
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.