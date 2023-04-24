AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 amid holiday in Australia, mixed sentiment

- AUD/USD picks up bids to extend late Monday’s recovery amid sluggish session.
- AZNAC holidays in Australia, New Zealand to restrict market moves in Asia-Pacific, especially amid light calendar elsewhere.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid cautious mood ahead of key data/events, geopolitical fears and rate hike concerns.
- US Dollar drops despite flat S&P 500, softer yields amid Fed blackout.
AUD/USD stretches the latest rebound towards poking the 0.6700 round figure as it consolidates the previous weekly loss amid Tuesday’s holidays in Australia and New Zealand, amid a light calendar elsewhere.
The Aussie pair’s recent recovery could be linked to the U-turn in equities during Monday’s American session and downbeat US Treasury bond yields. However, challenges to sentiment and cautious mood ahead of this week’s crucial US and Australia statistics prod the Aussie pair buyers. That said, the pre-Fed blackout seems to help the markets in paring the previous weekly gains of the US Dollar.
US Dollar failed to cheer Friday’s upbeat activity data amid hopes of no more than a 0.25% rate hike and nearness to the policy pivot. Also weighing on the greenback could be the drama surrounding the US debt ceiling, which is scheduled for expiration in June. Additionally weighing the greenback could be the comparatively less hawkish Fed speak, as well as upbeat Wall Street. That said, S&P 500 Futures remained mostly flat on Tuesday.
On the other hand, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that allies resist the US plan to ban all G7 exports to Russia, which in turn supports a mild risk-on mood. On the other hand, Eurozone plans to ban exports from Russia.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed while the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields remain mostly downbeat, around 3.50% and 4.12% respectively.
Moving on, a light calendar and off in Australia can restrict AUD/USD moves ahead of this week’s US Q1 2023 GDP, US Core PCE inflation and Australia inflation data. Above all, next week’s RBA and Fed meeting are crucial for markets to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Unless successfully crossing the 21-DMA hurdle of around 0.6705, the AUD/USD pair is well set to visit an upward-sloping support line from early March, close to 0.6650 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6694
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6704
|Daily SMA50
|0.6727
|Daily SMA100
|0.6798
|Daily SMA200
|0.6743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6754
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6678
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6772
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6678
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6707
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6631
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6585
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
