AUD/USD: Bulls are in the clear, moving through a key area towards 0.7260

- AUD/USD bulls stay in the driver's seat and eye a strong move through the 0.72s.
- Bulls are now in the clear and target 0.7260.
At 0.71944, AUD/USD is testing through a key resistance area on the daily chart following a solid start to the week so far. The Aussie has been underpinned by risk assets that have been in demand as investors get incentivised by the gradual easing of the lockdown in China. Moreover, the pricing of a Fed pause allows interest to return to FX carry trades which is supporting the antipodeans. The greenback has dipped in reflection of speculation that the Fed may take a pause in its rate hiking cycle in September.
Equity markets trended up overnight but gains, particularly in Europe, which too was supportive of the high beta AUD. However, it was a slow day in New York with the Memorial Day holiday in the US which meant no new data was released from there.
With a focus on the Chinese easing of lockdowns, analysts at ANZ Bank explained in a note that they are starting to ease as COVID-19 cases fall. ''This will help boost economic activity, not only in China, but also in the countries which rely on China for trade. China is expected to release additional fuel into the global market to help clear its stockpiles,'' the analysts said.
''Beijing has also announced measures to try to stimulate economic activity through additional government spending on infrastructure, speeding up approvals for property purchases, making it cheaper for consumers to purchase cars, subsiding wages in certain industries, and reducing taxes.''
Meanwhile, there will be attention paid to today's data release in PMIs from China. ''Both PMIs are likely to remain in contraction,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''Partial easing in lockdown measures will help reduce some negative sentiment in manufacturing. However, weaker export trends, lacklustre demand for loans, and soft infrastructure spending suggest manufacturing will not move back to expansion quickly. Services recovery is likely to be even slower amid constrained consumer activity.''
AUD/USD technical analysis
As per the pre-open analysis at the start of this week, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls move into a critical area on H4 charts, eye a run to the 0.7250/60s the bulls stay with the course as illustrated:
AUD/USD pre-open analysis
It was explained that the price had been respecting the support structures ''in its pursuit of the price imbalance between recent highs and the May 4 highs at 0.7266. The price would be expected to mitigate this area of imbalance with relative ease.''
AUD/USD live update
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7196
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7042
|Daily SMA50
|0.7256
|Daily SMA100
|0.7231
|Daily SMA200
|0.726
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7167
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7034
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7275
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls are in the clear, moving through a key area towards 0.7260
AUD/USD is testing through a key resistance area on the daily chart following a solid start to the week so far. The Aussie has been underpinned by risk assets that have been in demand as investors get incentivised by the gradual easing of the lockdown in China.
EUR/USD retains gains at fresh monthly highs
The EUR/USD pair holds near its Monday’s high of 1.0786, despite soaring German inflation. Raising equities underpinned high-yielding currencies while the greenback remains pressured by soft US data and a not that hawkish US Federal Reserve.
Gold struggles below $1,860, upside looks likely on lower US NFP forecast
Gold price XAU/USD is consolidating below the critical resistance of $1,860.00 after a sheer upside move from the low of $1,786.78, recorded on May 16. The precious metal has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the US NFP, which are due on Friday.
Solana price nears a bottom as passive income platforms resurface
Solana price has investors wondering if a secure low is in before investing in the Centralized Ethereum Killer.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!