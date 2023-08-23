AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6500 amid downbeat yields, risk-on mood, focus on US Durable Goods Orders

- AUD/USD jumps the most in August after yields slump, sentiment improves ahead of more US data, Jackson Hole event.
- Overall downbeat PMIs renew policy pivot concern and drown Treasury bond yields from multi-year high, weighing on US Dollar too.
- China-linked news add strength to Aussie pair’s rebound after crossing one-month-old resistance.
- More US data and the start of Jackson Hole event eyed for clear directions ahead of Friday’s Fed Powell’s speech.
AUD/USD buyers take a breather while making rounds to 0.6480, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts after cheering the risk-on mood and downbeat US Treasury bond yields while paying a little heed to the disappointing Australia PMIs.
The mostly downbeat Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August from the top-tier economies restored the market’s previous concerns about witnessing a sooner end to the hawkish monetary policy cycle at the major central banks. Also favoring the Aussie pair were headlines suggesting the improving ties between the US and China, as well as the upbeat performance of equities and a slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which in turn drowned the US Dollar.
On Wednesday, preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.0 for August from 49.0 versus 49.3 market forecasts whereas the Services counterpart also edged lower to 51.0, compared to 52.2 expected and 52.3 marked the previous month. With this, the S&P Global Composite PMI for the US eased to 50.4 for the said month from 52.0 prior and the analysts’ estimations. Further, US New Home Sales change rose to 4.4% MoM for July versus -2.5% previous readings.
At home, Australia’s preliminary readings of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI eased to 49.4 from 49.6 expected and prior while the Services counterpart dropped to 46.7 from 47.9 market forecasts and previous readings. With this, the first reading of the S&P Global Composite PMI weakens to 47.1 for the said month from 48.2 marked in July.
A likely improvement in the US–China ties, is due to US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s visit to Beijing, scheduled for next week. On the same line are the early-week news suggesting the US removal of 27 Chinese entities from its Unverified List, lifting sanctions from those entities and flagging hopes of improving diplomatic ties.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated from the 11-week high and underpinned the AUD/USD run-up while the Wall Street benchmarks also closed in the positive territory to offer a helping hand to the buyers. More importantly, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields flashed the biggest daily fall in three weeks to portray the market’s optimism and propel the Aussie pair.
Looking forward, a two-day-long annual Jackson Hole Symposium organized by the Kansas Federal Reserve (Fed) gains the AUD/USD trader’s attention, the US Durable Goods Orders and weekly Jobless Claims could offer more directions for a precise prediction of the pair. Above all, Friday’s speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be closely watched as the recent US data and interest rate futures point towards the US central bank’s policy pivot but Fed’s Powell isn’t known for his dovish style.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond May’s top and a one-month-old descending resistance line, respectively around 0.6460 and 0.6400, keeps the AUD/USD buyers to aim for a downward-sloping trend line stretched from July 14, close to 0.6515.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6482
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92%
|Today daily open
|0.6423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6539
|Daily SMA50
|0.6662
|Daily SMA100
|0.6662
|Daily SMA200
|0.6731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6522
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6364
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6437
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6344
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6482
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6507
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls approach 0.6500 amid downbeat yields, risk-on mood, focus on US Durable Goods Orders
AUD/USD buyers take a breather while making rounds to 0.6480, after rising the most in three weeks the previous day. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the top-tier catalysts after cheering the risk-on mood and downbeat US Treasury bond yields while paying a little heed to the disappointing Australia PMIs.
EUR/USD steady around 1.0860 after testing the 200-Day SMA near 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.0860 after testing the 200-day SMA around 1.0800 on Wednesday. A broad-based slide of the US Dollar pushed the pair to the upside. The USD is holding onto losses after weak US PMI data, and as market participants await Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
Gold: XAU/USD posting substantial gains as US data spurs concerns Premium
Spot gold changed course on Wednesday, surging towards the current $1,920 price zone. The US Dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as government bond yields continued to retreat, while Asian stock markets shrugged off the negative tone of their American counterparts and edged higher.
Bearish crypto markets fear hawkish Powell at Jackson Hole: scenarios for Bitcoin
Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday has the potential to trigger volatility for Bitcoin price and more broadly cryptocurrency markets, which have recently recorded sharp falls alongside other risk assets.
Nvidia Q2 Earnings Results: NVDA pops to $515 on significant beat on earnings, revenue
Nvidia (NVDA) stock popped nearly 10% late Wednesday after walloping second-quarter consensus by a wide margin. It reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 – 29% higher than Wall Street expected.