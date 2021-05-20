AUD/USD: Bulls again target 0.7820 on upbeat sentiment, Aussie Retail Sales in focus

By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD picks up bids inside a familiar trading range, reverses weekly losses.
  • US jobless claims, receding fears of tapering and jump in cryptocurrencies back risk-on mood.
  • Preliminary Australia Retail Sales, US PMIs will be the key data to watch, risk catalysts occupy driver’s seat.

AUD/USD edges higher around 0.7775, keeping the previous day’s recovery moves, during early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair reversed most of the week’s losses on Thursday as risk-on mood favored the bulls. Though, nearness to the key Aussie data and a light calendar probe the bulls of late.

Optimism or consolidation?

Following the US FOMC Minutes-led risk aversion wave, which propelled the US dollar and weighed on Antipodeans, market sentiment recovered on Thursday. While the Fedspeak keeps shrugging off the reflation fears and need for tapering, higher than expected drop in the US Weekly Jobless Claims, from 450K to 444K, taking down the 4-week Average to 504.75K versus 535.25K prior, recalled the bulls.

At home, the Aussie jobs report again proves the RBA’s cautious employment forecasts right while inflation expectations improved for May.

Also on the positive side could be the hopes that geopolitical tension in Gaza will soon recede while nuclear talks with Iran aren’t dumped like always.

Additionally contributing to the risk-on mood could be the jump in the cryptocurrencies, mostly reversing Wednesday’s heavy draw, amid comments from Elon Musk and other price-positive factors.

It should, however, be noted that Thursday’s market moves could best be described as consolidation than the bull’s power-play as traders keep struggling for clear direction over the Fed’s next moves.

Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks buck a three-day losing streak, led by Nasdaq, while the US 10-year Treasury yield drops 5.5 basis points (bps) to 1.628% by the press time.

Moving on, preliminary readings of Australia’s Retail Sales for April and the US activity numbers for May will be crucial to watch as traders seek more clues to justify economic recovery hopes. Given the likely weakness in the Aussie Retail Sales, from 1.3% to 0.5% YoY, as well as downbeat forecasts for US Markit PMIs, AUD/USD may battle the near-term important hurdle. Though, trade tussles with China and geopolitical fears, not to forget doubts over the Fed’s next move, can keep the bulls chained.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking a confluence of the five-week-old rising trend line and 50-day SMA, near 0.7700-7690, AUD/USD remains directed to the 0.7820 hurdle comprising multiple tops marked since January 2021.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7773
Today Daily Change 47 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.61%
Today daily open 0.7726
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7766
Daily SMA50 0.7716
Daily SMA100 0.7727
Daily SMA200 0.7504
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7802
Previous Daily Low 0.771
Previous Weekly High 0.7892
Previous Weekly Low 0.7688
Previous Monthly High 0.7819
Previous Monthly Low 0.7531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7746
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7767
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7691
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7655
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7599
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7782
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7838
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

