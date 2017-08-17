AUD/USD: breaking towards key 0.7870 support in risk-off 'terror attack markets'

Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7873, down -0.15% on the day, having posted a daily high at 0.7893 and low at 0.7872.

AUD/USD has been sent a little lower just ahead of the Tokyo open penetrating below the 0.7880 support line in a risk-off environment as terror continues to concern investors. The dollar gave back some of its early US data fuelled gains but has firmed up.

Risk Off Sentiment - Australian Dollar below 79 US Cents

Analysts at Westpac explained that if the RBA remains firmly on hold, as we expect, and the US dollar rises on tighter Fed policy, then AUD/USD could fall to 0.76 by year end.

Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that in the 4 hours chart, it shows that the price remains above a marginally bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator consolidates within a positive territory. "The RSI turned lower, currently at 56, all of which makes possible a downward extension for the last day of the week that will gain downward momentum on a break below 0.7870, the immediate support," Bednarik added.